Victoria Beckham’s spellbinding watch collection is seriously eye watering

You don't need us to tell you how chic Victoria Beckham is. The mother-of-four never puts a foot wrong when it comes to her outfits and her personal style is one of the most widely followed in the world. She just epitomises luxury.

On the jewellery front, the former singer is quietly very luxurious indeed, boasting some stunning diamond items. Heck, she even has over 15 engagement rings!

WATCH: The Beckhams - A Love Story

When it comes to watches, the wife of David Beckham has a huge array of really exclusive timepieces that are worth enormous amounts.

We've rounded up her most eye-catching watches and we think you should take the time to check them out….

© Getty Jacob & Co. OK, let's take it back to 2005. VB had just launched her range of denim with Rock & Republic Jeans (you know the ones - with the crown on the pockets) and enjoyed a promotional tour of the US in celebration. She appeared at Kitson in LA and not only wore her signature jeans and camisole look she was known for at the time, but also this hugely blingtastic watch by Jacob & Co. Known as 'The World is Yours' watch, it's worth around £50,000. Victoria is likely to have had it customised with even more diamonds, so it may have had an even bigger price tag at the time of purchase.



© Getty Chopard We love Victoria in her ultimate WAG era and in 2006, she was pictured alongside Coleen Rooney, Cheryl and co, wowing onlookers with her big hair, micro hot pants, Hermes bag and this gem of a watch while attending the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 group B match between England and Trinidad and Tobago. VB's timepiece is by Chopard and known as the 'Happy Sport' but according to our experts, it appears to have been modified and extra spokes have been added so it's difficult to know just how much she paid for it.



© Getty Rolex 'Daytona' In 2011, Victoria and her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham went to the former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller's Hollywood Walk of Fame presentation in LA. The fashion mogul wowed onlookers with her pristine outfit and her Rolex 'Daytona' in rose gold. The style icon has regularly worn this number for many years. Although categorised officially as a men's watch, the oversized bezel fits in with that uber-chic androgynous look many women embrace when it comes to style. This particular model starts at around £40,000 and variates depending on age.

© Getty Patek Philippe Nautilus The 50-year-old just loves Patek Philippe and has been seen sporting two different Nautilus timepieces over the years. In 2023, she rocked the yellow gold style with a cream dial. In 2019, the star headed to the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week and rocked the 'Nautilus 3800/1', with a black dial. This discontinued style is probably worth around £70,000.

