Prince Albert and Princess Charlene release glam 2024 Christmas card

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene sparked a fan reaction on Monday when they released their Christmas card for 2024.

The charming portrait, which they posted on their official Instagram account, showed the royal couple posing in a cosy living room decked out with a Christmas tree and a stone fireplace topped with a festive garland.

© ERIC MATHON The family were all smiles as they posed for their Christmas portrait

Princess Charlene, 46, exuded elegance dressed in a pair of slim-fit chocolate brown trousers which she teamed with a mocha-hued knitted jumper and a pair of pointed brown leather boots.

She wore her platinum blonde locks in bouncy waves and rounded off her look with a palette of rosy makeup. Charlene was joined on a rectangular stool by her two children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both nine, who looked so sweet beaming for the camera.

© Getty Images Albert and Charlene tied the knot in 2011

For the festive occasion, Jacques looked smart in a grey ombre jumper and dark trousers while Gabriella donned a cream knit and matching cream trousers.

Prince Albert, meanwhile, was all smiles posing behind the trio dressed in a cream cable knit jumper and a brown check shirt.

A caption on Instagram read: "The Princier Palace is pleased to share with you the photo of the greeting card of the Princier family."

© Shutterstock Prince Albert and Princess Charlene welcomed their twins in December 2014

Royal fans quickly flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. "Beautiful photo!! Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!" wrote one, while a second penned: "Wow, what a lovely photo," and a third chimed in: "Beautiful picture. As always Princess Charlene looks great."

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are the first royals to share their Christmas card this year. We can also expect to see festive cards from the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla and European royals including Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia and Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.

This year's beautiful portrait was taken by Éric Mathon who also took their Christmas family portrait last year.

© Getty Images The Monaco royals got into the festive spirit

It's been a busy time for Monegasque royals. On Saturday, the family got into the festive spirit at Place du Casino where they admired the dazzling Christmas illuminations.

Sharing a series of photographs, the Palais Princier shared via Instagram [translated to English]: "On Saturday 30 November, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène, accompanied by Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, launched the end-of-year celebrations by lighting up the city, the Prince's Palace and the Carabinieri barracks.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene looked radiant in a houndstooth coat

"The Princely Family then went to the Place du Casino to discover the 18 meter high tree and the five giant animated Christmas balls, decorations inspired by magical moments of Christmas."