Princess Charlene's major change hinting at 'defining chapter' ahead with 2 kids

Princess Charlene of Monaco has risen to royal style icon status, becoming a beacon of contemporary fashion inspiration for many with her power suits, glamorous gowns and choice of silhouettes that are at once elegant and a little fashion forward.

One of the most iconic features of her look is the 47-year-old's signature short blonde bob. As it's such a staple of her style, it's usually a sign that something major is on the horizon when she tries something new, such as Old Hollywood waves or a subtle dye job.

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlene at the presentation ot the canine brigade in The Principality of Monaco on October 27, 2025

HELLO! spoke to Arlene Prinsloo, author of Charlene: In Search of a Princess and veteran journalist with 30 years of experience, about the Princess of Monaco's evolving public appearance in the three years following her severe ear, nose and throat infection in 2021.

"I think we're going to see Charlene as we haven't seen her before," she explained. "I just think what we're going to see now is a very confident, beautiful woman. I like the way that her hair is growing out.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A biography of Princess Charlene of Monaco

"To me, that's very significant," the veteran journalist added, "because usually when she changes her hairstyle very dramatically, then she's got something up her sleeve."

Indeed, Princess Charlene has been experimenting with her hair more than usual recently: on Monday, 27 October, she re-emerged after a couple of weeks out of the limelight for the presentation of Monaco's new police canine unit, with her hair swept and pinned back into a tight chignon that accentuated length.

The very next week, she wore her hair in a balletic updo for an engagement at Collège Charles III in Monaco, with the front section teased into a wave.

What do the changes to Princess Charlene's hair mean?

The Princess of Monaco, fully recovered and back to a tightly-packed schedule of royal engagements, predominantly to do with state matters and her various charitable initiatives, is on the brink of what Arlene has called a "defining" ten years, a new chapter.

With her twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, turning 11 in early December, it marks the beginning of a new era for Monaco royalty, according to Arlene, who believes that Charlene's next role is "to train the future of Monaco".

"I think Charlene's biggest task now, when she's in the public eye, especially with the children, is to raise them because they are looking up to her, their mother, to get to know the shoes that they will have to fill in about 10, 15 years," she adds.

© Frédéric NEBINGER / Palais princier – Manu VITALI & Stéphane DANNA / Direction de la Communication Princess Charlene handing a medal to the President of Portugal

Prince Albert previously told Monaco-Matin (via Monaco Life) that there was "no precise age at which" the twins would start to take their duties, but that he and his wife would "do things gradually, without forcing [Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella]."

As always, Princess Charlene is aptly using her style to signal a shift in her approach to royal duties – a new era, if you will. A change in hairstyle is always an indicator that something new is coming, and the royals are no exception to that rule.

Though she isn't yet completely sidestepping, she's starting to make room in the limelight for her children to step up and, eventually but not yet, take her place.