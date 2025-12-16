Lady Louise Windsor revives 'unique' sugarplum pink coat for royal festive lunch

Picture Christmas colours and you'll likely imagine red, green and gold – but Lady Louise Windsor decided to throw out the festive dressing rule book on Tuesday, instead opting to wear a powder pink coat.

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh joined her parents at Buckingham Palace for the family's annual festive meal with King Charles ahead of Christmas – and she looked picture perfect for the occasion.

Keeping out the December chill, the royal wore a cosy dusty pink coat, clearly a favourite of hers when it comes to festive ensembles, as she also wore the coat on Christmas Day last year during the royal church visit in Sandringham.

© Max Mumby Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrived at the lunch together

The longline double-breasted coat is from high street brand Lipsy London, and while she styled it with a burgundy dress last year, this December the St. Andrews student wore a pale blue dress beneath it.

Pink is a shade the young royal is often seen in – and is a colour she's worn for engagements since she was a little girl. For Trooping the Colour in 2013, Lady Louise wore a baby pink coat to wave from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, while the late Queen's 90th birthday in 2016 called for another rose-coloured coat.

© UK Press via Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor attends a National Service of Thanksgiving as part of the 90th birthday celebrations for The Queen in 2016

She wears the Barbie-inspired shade off duty too, including a pair of pink skinny jeans during a visit to Bristol Zoo in 2016. Her most memorable pink outfit was certainly for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, when she added a pink beaded headband to her look.

© Getty Soft pink and cream looked lovely on Sophie and Louise

On why she chooses pink above all other shades, Constance Richardson, a London-based stylist specialising in colour analysis, told us: "Pink adds softness and approachability to a look. From blush to rose, it's a shade that brings warmth and femininity to royal wardrobes."

HELLO!'s Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor Laura Sutcliffe says on Lady Louise's unique Christmas colour choice: "Pink gives the wearer a natural, joyful exuberance. It's a youthful shade and always complements the skin tone, making it a welcome, unique colour to wear during the Yuletide season."

© Max Mumby Lady Louise rewore her sugarplum pink coat

Lady Louise's winter break

Back in the capital during her winter break from university, Lady Louise looked fresh as ever, with her dark blonde hair teased into a half-up, half-down style, which allowed her ringlets to take centre stage.

Never one for fussy hairdos, Lady Louise's simple styles mean she looks accessible, yet always beautifully put together – the perfect young royal!

Today's lunch saw Lady Louise join the Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice for the special day. See their outfits here.