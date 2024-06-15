Lady Louise Windsor celebrates end of university term with special family outing in floral dress

Lady Louise hasn't been spotted at a royal engagement since Christmas Day when she was seen at the annual festive service at Sandringham. The royal has been busy with her studies at St Andrew's University in Scotland where she is reading English Literature.
She made an appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show alongside her parents where she rode in a carriage in a straw hat with a silk hair tie elevating her look.
Lady Louise has previously been seen alongside her brother James, Earl of Wessex and her parents at Trooping the Colour.
In 2022 Louise wore a coral floaty dress with pale flowers printed all over. She wore a beige hat with flower detailing.
The royal also wore a cropped white jacket as she waved from the balcony.
