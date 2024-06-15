Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Louise Windsor celebrates end of university term with special family outing
Lady Louise Windsor celebrates end of university term with special family outing in floral dress

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter has been absent from public engagements  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lady Louise Windsor joined her parents the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as she rode in a carriage for Trooping the Colour on Saturday.

Louise wore her sandy blonde locks in a low chignon to allow for her stunning blue floral hat. We also loved her intricate pearl drop earrings. 

Lady Louise Windsor
Lady Louise Windsor during Trooping the Colour

The young royal, 20, was seen wearing a white dress with a blue floral design, the 'Kumiko Iris Silk Dress' from Suzannah London. Her gown had a high neckline and long puffed sleeves.

Her mother Duchess Sophie, 59, looked radiant in a canary yellow Beulah London gown with a rounded neckline to match her netted fascinator from Jane Taylor.

Lady Louise Windsor side profile in blue hat
Lady Louise Windsor during Trooping the Colour

Lady Louise hasn't been spotted at a royal engagement since Christmas Day when she was seen at the annual festive service at Sandringham. The royal has been busy with her studies at St Andrew's University in Scotland where she is reading English Literature.

She made an appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show alongside her parents where she rode in a carriage in a straw hat with a silk hair tie elevating her look. 

lady louise taking part in carriage driving event
Lady Louise roared with laughter as she took part in a carriage driving event on day 5 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Lady Louise has previously been seen alongside her brother James, Earl of Wessex and her parents at Trooping the Colour. 

louise windsor with silk ribbon in hair
The royal donned a beautiful silk accessory

In 2022 Louise wore a coral floaty dress with pale flowers printed all over. She wore a beige hat with flower detailing. 

Lady Louise Windsor in carriage in a floral dress
Lady Louise Windsor wore a floral dress

The royal also wore a cropped white jacket as she waved from the balcony.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex at Trooping the Colour 2022
Edward and Sophie watch the flypast at last year's parade with Lady Louise and James

DISCOVER: Lady Louise bears unbelievable resemblance to unexpected royal family member 

Trooping the Colour is a London-based ceremonial event. The annual military parade marks the sovereign's official birthday and has been attended this year by the King and Queen alongside the Princess of Wales and her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

