Lady Louise Windsor's sentimental accessory inspired by mother Duchess Sophie

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh is a member of the royal household that so many love to follow sartorially speaking. The Duchess, 59, dresses to impress at every public outing and historic event and it is becoming increasingly clear that her daughter, Lady Louise, 20, plans to take after her mother in her classically elegant dress sense.

In fact, taking after her mother doesn't just mean channeling her sophisticated energy. The young royal has also had bespoke pieces made by her mother's go-to handbag designer, Sophie Habsburg.

© Getty Louise and mum Sophie have a lovely relationship

So many of Duchess Sophie's handbags over the years have been designed by Sophie Habsburg who happens to move in royal circles as the wife of the Italian Prince Mariano Hugo of Windisch-Graetz and has the fashionista holds the title of the Archduchess of Austria.

Sometimes the royal mother-daughter duo go one step further and don matching handbags. Their coordinating accessories at the National Service of Thanksgiving during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 spring to mind.

© Getty Lady Louise has delved into Sophie's wardrobe

But that wasn't the first time Louise took style inspiration from her mum, and we are sure it won't be the last.

In an exclusive interview for HELLO!'s Royal Club, Sophie Habsburg told us: "I actually made a bag for Louise with her name on it too when she was much younger. And she probably steals from her mother whenever she needs to. Like my daughter does with me!".

Take a look at five occasions when Lady Louise channeled her mother's elegant energy.

Blue and white florals © Getty Sophie attended a performance of 'Orb and Sceptre' at The Household Division's Beating Retreat Military Musical Spectacular during at Horse Guards Parade last July in a beautiful white and light blue floral midi dress with long sleeves and a cinched waist. Her daughter channeled the same energy when she was seen at King Charles' coronation last May in a similar dress with the same hues but with a high neck and a fascinator to accessorise.



Khaki with a feathered hat © Getty The young royal sported a feathered hat and khaki dress coat when she took part in the Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of The British Driving Society on day four of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle in 2022. Her mother rocked a similar country chic aesthetic for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham.



Florals and fascinators © Getty The royal duo stepped out together for the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel in 2019 in coordinating florals and fascinators. Though both were seen in a black printed dress, Sophie opted for a longer style with bare legs and nude heels, whilst her daughter went for a shorter option with black tights and heels.



Soft neutrals © Getty The royal and her daughter opted for soft blush hues when they stepped out together for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. Whilst Sophie sported a soft pink metallic dress with fluted sleeves and a coordinating fascinator, Louise was so elegant in a cream dress with matching sleeves, an embellished headband to coordinate with Sophie's dress, and of course, that matching clutch bag.



Coral and cream © Getty Sophie and Louise were photographed alongside Prince Edward and James, Earl of Wessex at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre during the 2022 Commonwealth Games and both decided coral and cream printed numbers were the order of the day. The Duchess paired white trousers with a coral and cream top with bell sleeves whilst Louise used the colour palette in a printed skirt and white blouse ensemble.



