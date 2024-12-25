Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie is beautiful in blue as she walks to church with daughter Lady Louise
Duchess Sophie is beautiful in blue as she walks to church with daughter Lady Louise
Duchess Sophie stunned in blue© Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Duchess Sophie is beautiful in blue as she walks to church with daughter Lady Louise

 Prince Edward's wife was the picture of elegance for the outing

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Duchess Sophie has plenty of reasons to celebrate this Christmas. Not only is she spending the special day surrounded by family at Sandringham, but her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, is home from university for the holidays.

Lady Louise spends much of her time in Scotland at St. Andrews University, so to have her firstborn by her side during the festive season makes it extra special for Duchess Sophie, who shares a close bond with her daughter.

For the annual Christmas Day church visit, Duchess Sophie displayed the style credentials she has become known for in the last few years, looking the picture of festive perfection in a cornflower blue belted midi dress by one of the royals' go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead.

WATCH: The royals greet crowds after church on Christmas Day

She teamed the ensemble with a blue veiled hat from Jane Taylor, tan Reiss knee-high boots and a mint Strathberry crossbody bag. 

Sophie and Lady Louise looked elegant in tailored coats© Shutterstock
Sophie and Lady Louise looked elegant in tailored coats

The 59-year-old wore her blonde hair in a low ponytail and kept her makeup natural with shimmery pink eyeshadow and a matching lip.

Duchess Sophie's festive outfits

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been out and about a lot this month, looking stylish each and every time.

When attending Princess Kate's carol concert, Duchess Sophie opted for a more casual look than usual, donning a chunky knit cream cardigan atop a purple paisley print dress.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh walking in printed skirt and brown boots and white jacket© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at Princess Kate's 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service

She added knee-high suede boots to keep her warm – and the boots are clearly a favourite of the royal's, as she also slipped them on for a visit to the Disability Initiative resource centre in Camberley, pairing them with a Christmas-ready velvet skirt and a cosy roll-neck jumper.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh sitting playing triangle© Shutterstock
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh loves her suede boots

The Duchess, who is known to love wide-legged trousers, appears to be favouring skirts at the moment, wearing another printed design for the W.I Christmas celebrations earlier in December.

Duchess Sophie has a rule book for stylish winter dressing© David Hartley/Shutterstock
Duchess Sophie has a rule book for stylish winter dressing

Opting for a more formal look, she added a blazer and a high-necked jumper, along with heeled boots.

With the new year just around the corner, and Sophie's 60th birthday falling in January, we look forward to seeing how she styles her 2025 ensembles. As we await to see how her style changes in her new decade, revisit Duchess Sophie's style evolution so far...

