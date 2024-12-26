Lady Louise Windsor, 21, borrows from mum Duchess Sophie's wardrobe for family reunion

Lady Louise Windsor oozed chic in a special accessory she borrowed from her mum, the Duchess of Edinburgh, on Christmas day.

© Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor exuded elegance in the dove grey beret

Prince Edward's daughter donned a dove grey sculptural beret-style fascinator from fashion label Jane Taylor. It's unsurprising that the elegant accessory appeared familiar considering the mother-of-two donned the same beret at the Easter Matins service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor earlier this year.

Sophie paired the swanky headpiece with a bold purple Prada coat which featured a stylish large collar and was adorned with gold buttons. The Duchess teamed her high-fashion look with a matching purple, snake-print clutch and a pair of killer white court heels.

© Getty Images Sophie wore the same headpiece for the Easter service

The Prada number was a royal re-wear, with Sophie having worn the piece a decade prior on a visit to the String Orchestra at the Royal Artillery Barracks in 2014.

© Getty The then-Countess of Wessex first donned the designer coat in 2014

Louise took fashion notes from her mother as she styled the headpiece with a pink longline double-breasted coat from Lipsy London and a pair of blush-toned suede 'Neima' block heels from Raid London.

The 21-year-old exuded elegance, with the coat featuring sharp padded shoulders. Louise donned a burgundy dress underneath and a pair of light pink sheer tights. Her blonde curly locks were swept back with a brown scrunchie to reveal a pair of luxurious gold drop earrings.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo oozed elegance as they walked alongside each other

Meanwhile, her mother donned a cornflower blue belted midi dress by fashion label Emilia Wickstead. The coat-dress featured sharp padded shoulders and large pockets which stuck out at the waist.

Sophie teamed her glamorous look with a blue veiled hat from Jane Taylor, a pair of knee-high brown boots from Reiss, and a mint Strathberry crossbody bag. Prince Edward's wife styled her blonde tresses into a low ponytail to reveal a pair of diamond encrusted stud earrings.

However, it was not the first time the young royal donned her light grey beret as she wore it back in 2022 when she attended the Easter service alongside her parents and brother James, Earl of Wessex, 16.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor wore the beret for the first time to the Easter Sunday church service of 2022

For the spring occasion, Louise teamed the beret with a magenta and black floaty floral midi dress which featured an elasticated waistline and an open neckline. The seasonal look was completed with a pair of suede block heels and a matching clutch.

The mother-daughter duo often delve into each other's wardrobes and even go as far as sharing dresses. The St Andrews University student wore a black and white dotted skater dress with a white bolero back in 2018 for the wedding of her cousin Prince Harry to Meghan Markle.

Sophie had worn the exact same garment to Wimbledon in 2017, however paired it with a sleek, cropped blazer jacket.