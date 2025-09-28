Exclusive: GMA's Michael Strahan provides update on daughter Isabella after battling brain cancer

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella was tragically diagnosed with brain cancer in October 2023, but the Good Morning America host has now told HELLO! that the 21-year-old is doing "fantastic" — and has even invited him to a few college parties. Isabella was a freshman at the University of Southern California when she was diagnosed, and bravely underwent four rounds of chemotherapy, radiation sessions, and three surgeries. She was given the all-clear in the summer of 2024.

Almost two years on, Isabella is back at college, and Michael — who was taking part in the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Match at the Ryder Cup — exclusively shared with HELLO! how the young girl has been settling back in, enthusiastically expressing that she's "fantastic" and that he had spent the last weekend with her in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images Michael's daughter Isabella was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023

The TV star also recalled their unique bonding experience, revealing: "She took me to some frat parties or sorority parties, so I realized I'm too old for college. She's fantastic." In April 2024 Isabella took to her YouTube channel to provide her followers with an update on her health journey, shedding "happy tears," as she explained: "My doctor just called me and told me I only have to do two rounds of chemo. I'm so happy. I'll be done in May! So, I can kind of have a summer to feel better." Isabella added: "I've been praying that I would only have to do four rounds. I'm just super happy, and I don't know, today's a great day."

© Instagram Isabella underwent three surgeries

In July 2024, she shared the life-changing news on her YouTube that she was cancer-free after persistently fighting for eight months. She transparently stated that she had undergone her last MRI scan and everything "went great." She expressed: "It was a great, great scan. Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don't have another doctor's appointment until October."

© Instagram Isabella became cancer-free in July 2024

She added: "I miss my doctors already and everyone who's helped me because they're all so nice. I feel like I'm just saddened today knowing that I wasn't gonna be going back for a while because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!"

© Instagram Isabella rings the bell on her last treatment

Isabella recently took to TikTok for her almost two-year anniversary since she was diagnosed. In the moving video Isabella showed her emotional journey which included physical therapy, sleeping in a hospital bed, and losing her hair. The video then transitioned to feature Isabella's hair growth, her reaching the top of a mountain, and enjoying a run in the neighborhood. She captioned the touching video: "Living the life I fought for."