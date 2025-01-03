Demi Moore's super toned physique in new gym photo quickly gets fans talking

Demi Moore has had something of a career renaissance after her stunning performance in The Substance alongside Margaret Qualley. While her acting talents are getting the attention they deserve, the star's gorgeous looks have never been a surprise.

But when she posed for W Magazine for its 2025 Best Performances, fans couldn't help but look in awe. Demi stunned in a gym-themed photo on the front cover, as she donned slinky black gymwear. She wore a sports bra and high-waisted black hot pants which showed off her long legs and toned figure, as she donned a pair of black stiletto heels.

The star, who turned 62 in November, was practically glowing in the photo, which saw her holding a large barbell as she faced away from the camera, looking on with precise focus. She wore her signature dark tresses long down her back as she stood in the retro-looking gym.

© BFA / Alamy Stock Photo Demi Moore as Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance (2024) directed by Coralie Fargeat

Sharing the photo to Instagram, Demi admitted she was: "Grateful to be included — thank you to the whole team!"

Fans couldn't believe Demi's stunning appearance on the front cover, taking to the comments.

"Powerful image," one person commented, with another proclaiming: "God is woman."

© Getty Images Demi Moore always looks stunning

"You Are The Most Beautiful Woman In The World," a third added, while a fourth said: "You're an absolute goddess."

Demi's photoshoot didn't go unnoticed by family, as her daughter Scout commented below: "So proud of you, you are so gorgeous and talented and deserve every award and nom."

© Variety The star turned 62 in November 2024

The Substance star has a lot to be proud of over the holiday season, from her Golden Globe nomination to her daughter Tallulah's engagement.

© @demimoore Instagram Demi spent Christmas with her daughters

Her youngest daughter with ex-husband Bruce Willis got engaged over the holiday period, as the family reunited at their family home in Idaho, where the former couple raised their three daughters.

Tallulah's longtime boyfriend Justin Acee popped the question in a romantic effort in the Idaho home, with a pathway covered in rose petals and candles leading to a giant arrow that pointed inside the home.

© Instagram Demi shares a close relationship with her three daughters, Scout, Rumer, and Tallulah

A photo saw the couple kissing in front of the Christmas tree after Tallulah accepted Justin's proposal, and another snap saw her show off the ring.

Tallulah wrote: "everyday @justinacee," and her family were quick to congratulate her.

© Instagram Tallulah and Justin got engaged

Her eldest sister, Rumer, wrote: "The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I'm so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both."

Meanwhile, Scout said: "My angels are engagedddddddddddddd."