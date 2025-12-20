Lauren Sanchez shares BTS look at multimillion-dollar Jeff Bezos wedding on 56th birthday

Lauren Sanchez was in a reflective mood on Friday as she celebrated her 56th birthday with a look back at her multimillion-dollar wedding to Jeff Bezos.

The Emmy-winning journalist gave her followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their Italian nuptials, including a clip of herself practising her walk in her stunning Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress.

Lauren and Jeff said "I do" in a ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Lauren's beautiful wedding gown featured a "high-necked silhouette, finished with 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons and a tulle-and-lace veil, inspired by the one Sophia Loren wore in the 1958 film Houseboat."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' blended family

She paired the look with a classic white veil, and her hair was styled by her longtime friend and hairstylist, Rick Henry, while make-up artist Laura Ann Mele gave her a glowing and gorgeous face.

Sharing a reel on Instagram, other highlights included speeches from her children and candid shots of the wedding party, including her son, Nikko, putting the finishing touches to their suits.

© Instagram Lauren wore a beautiful lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana

"Another trip around the sun and if you had told me when I was a little girl this is what life would look like at 56, I'm not sure I would've believed you… and it's not even about the big moments," she captioned the clip.

"The wedding was beautiful, but what stayed with me were our kids' words," she added, referring to her children, Nikko, 24, Evan, 19, and Ella, 17, and Jeff's four kids with ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

© Instagram Lauren's children were heavily involved in the wedding

Lauren also highlighted her other standout moments from the past year, adding: "Going to space gave me an unexpected clarity. Dropping one child off at college, watching another get accepted this year and one building a life of his own has grounded me in a way nothing else could.

"Releasing the book shifted something too. Hearing from kids who learn like I do helped me finally let go of the embarrassment I carried around dyslexia. It reminded me that curiosity belongs to anyone willing to keep going."

She concluded: "Most of this year happened in the quiet moments. Family, work, and growth. As I step into this next year, I’m keeping it simple: stay open to what's unfolding. 'Once you believe, signs are everywhere.'"

Lauren and Jeff were joined at their wedding by A-listers including Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Queen Rania of Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Orlando Bloom.

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff married on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy

The couple's three-day celebration kicked off with a candlelit welcome at the gothic Madonna dell'Orto church, while their 200 A-list guests are all staying at the ultra-exclusive Aman Hotel.

Vogue shared all the details of how Lauren picked her dress, revealing that she met with Domenico Dolce in New York to start crafting her dream gown over 18 months ago.

© Lauren Sanchez Lauren's wedding dress was the first formal dress she'd worn that didn't show off her decolletage.

Lauren also revealed that her wedding gown is the first formal dress she has ever worn that does not show off her decolletage.

"It is a departure from what people expect," she said, "from what I expect – but it's very much me."