Victoria Beckham nailed the Skims trend first in hourglass bodycon mini dress - here's proof

While Kim Kardashian is raking in her millions for her famous lingerie and lifestyle brand, Skims, we think we may have found her secret inspiration for the shapewear, and it's none other than Victoria Beckham.

In an unearthed photograph of the former Spice Girls from 1997, the now-fashion designer could be seen channelling her popstar persona, Posh Spice, wearing a tiny black waist cinching mini dress which looks like it could be from the American influencer's famous line.

© WireImage Victoria is a 90s fashion icon!

The image in question was taken at a very significant moment for the starlet, as it was the first time the band ever performed live together, at the Abdi İpekçi Arena in Istanbul, Turkey.

Completing her noughties look, the mother-of-four rocked a 90's-style alice band in her brunette bob. As for her glam, VB opted for brown lipstick, light grey eyeshaddow and copious eyeliner.

When it came to shoes for the historic moment, Victoria rocked a pair of pointed-toe kitten heels that secured around her ankle.

Victoria's noughties fashion advice

VB has come a long way from the 2006 fashion manual during which she prefaces the book, writing: "I have no qualifications to write this book other than a lifelong passion, which, combined with the extraordinary way in which my life has turned out, has given me the chance to wear some amazing clothes. There are people out there who only wear clothes because you have to,' or because it’s cold.' Be warned: this book is not for them! Fashion is how we express our personalities. Our way of saying, 'This is who I am,' sometimes even, 'This is who I would like to be.'"

Advice in the book includes everything from whipping a belt onto a man's oversized shirt, tracksuits are for "slobbing around" in private, and always follow in the footsteps of Carrie Bradshaw. "Like herself: beautiful, but in an unconventional way. Best of all, Carrie dressed for herself: she knew that she looked great and she was having fun. Who cared that some of her boyfriends didn’t get it?" she wrote.

© Redferns Victoria's 90s wardrobe is just perfection

And while the book may be decades old, Victoria has solidified her place in the world of fashion. Not including her yearly displays at Paris Fashion Week, she most recently designed two outfits for Margot Robbie for the press tour of her latest film, Wuthering Heights.

© Instagram Margot Robbie wore a SS26 Victoria Beckham dress

The first was a stunning cream mini dress with a plunging V-shaped neckline, covered in feathers. The Barbie star looked simply angelic in the piece. Meanwhile, the second number stayed in-keeping with the fluttery feather theme; this time, Margot rocked low-rise black trousers with a wide leg paired with a black feather-adorned bodysuit. The feathered pieces are from Victoria's SS26 collection, but Margot's stylist, Andrew Mukamal, also pointed out how the feathers reference a passage from Brontë's novel.

© Instagram Margot's second VB look was also covered in feathers

"Tossing about, she increased her feverish bewilderment to madness, and tore the pillow with her teeth…she seemed to find childish diversion in pulling the feathers from the rents she had just made, and ranging them on the sheet according to their different species," Andrew captioned his photo of Margot in the look.