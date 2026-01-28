Demi Moore cuts a liquid silhouette in slinky Victoria Beckham dress

All eyes may be on Victoria Beckham right now due to her eldest son Brooklyn's damning claims last week, but the former Spice Girl held her head high in Paris, where she was supported by the rest of her family for a special award.

VB received a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) from the French government on Monday evening.

The fashion designer was pictured with her husband David Beckham and three of her four children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, at an intimate ceremony at the Ministry of Culture. Victoria received the prestigious honour, which recognises "major international influence" and contribution to promoting the artistic or literary fields.

Cheering her on through fashion was the ever-youthful Demi Moore, who was pictured on Victoria's Instagram Stories post-event, wearing a sumptuous black satin dress by the former singer's synonymous brand. The beautiful design had an almost liquid finish as it draped over the steps as she posed up a storm alongside her canine companion Pilaf.

© @victoriabeckham Demi Moore looked beautiful in her Victoria Beckham dress

With her raven tresses teased into a sleek and straight style, the 63-year-old has never looked better.

Demi in Paris

This is the second time in under 48 hours that Demi has showcased her elite fashion credentials. Also on Monday, the Substance actress stepped out for Schiaparelli's spring 2026 haute couture show in the French capital.

© GC Images Demi attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show

Wearing a look from the brand's 2025 collection, the mother-of-three donned a pair of black cigarette pants that featured a directional silver cheetah print. They also had dangling ornamental accents at the hem and were styled with a matching long, tailored jacket in the same striking animal print. Her look was put together by her longtime stylist, Brad Goreski.

© Corbis via Getty Images Demi wowed fans with her directional look

Demi may be known for her epic fashion sense, but she remains refreshingly humble about her look. "I do appreciate fashion," she previously told People, "and I have a relationship with designers who I respect and admire. But I still feel like a little kid who gets to dress up and who I am at heart is a grubby 12-year-old boy who really likes to just be comfortable and wear baggy clothes."