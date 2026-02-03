Michelle Keegan is the ultimate yummy mummy in halterneck crop top

We only have two words for Michelle Keegan and they are 'yummy mummy' after her recent summer ensemble for her jaunt in LA.

While it hasn't been confirmed what the British actress, 38, is filming overseas, reports suggest that Michelle is in Hollywood filming the big screen adaptation of Reese Witherspoon and Harlan Coben's new novel, Gone Before Goodbye. Michelle previously starred in the Netflix adaptation of Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once.

Michelle looked so gorgeous in the snaps from LA

Looking sensational as she basked in the LA sunshine, Michelle wrote: "A work trip never looked so good…," wearing a stylish black halterneck top and white trousers. She completed her look with a petite black handbag and flip flops.

As for her hair, Michelle wore her iconic chestnut brown tresses down, half up with a clip securing her locks out of her face.

Michelle always looks so stylish

Her famous friends were quick to comment on the update. "So cute," Rochelle Humes penned. Meanwhile, her sister-in-law Natalia Wright penned: "Loveeee x."

Michelle's sunny start to 2026

While she may be away for work, Michelle has had rather a sunny start to the year, as just before heading across the Atlantic, she enjoyed a family holiday with her husband, Mark Wright, and their 10-month-old daughter, Palma.

The family of three headed off to Abu Dhabi, and, during the trip, Michelle showcased Palma's impressive crawling - a major milestone for her age.

Making her way across the beach, Palma looked simply adorable wearing a beige knitted cardigan with her name stitched on the back as her parents looked on proudly. Meanwhile, Mark's arm was wrapped affectionately around his wife.

Michelle looked incredibly stylish, wearing a gorgeous cream two-piece set, comprised of trousers and a halterneck top. This time, she swept her hair up into an elegant updo.

If one thing is for sure, it's that Michelle has a killer holiday wardrobe. In another photo, Michelle was the ultimate beach bombshell, wearing a sheer cotton beach dress, which she paired with a brown straw hat. "Magic in the Middle East," she penned in the caption, alongside a sunset emoji.