Michelle Keegan's new ab-baring dress is the most daring she's worn in years

Michelle Keegan has just returned from a sunshine-filled break with her husband, the former TOWIE star Mark Wright, and their little girl, Palma, who turns one in March.

Getting straight back into work mode, the star of Fool Me Once, shared a picture on Friday afternoon of herself in action at a photoshoot with online fashion brand Very. Michelle has been collaborating with the retailer for many years now, bringing out seasonal edits.

Michelle looked stunning in her new white dress

In the snap, Michelle can be seen looking akin to a Grecian goddess, wearing a super tight, body-conscious maxi dress which showed off her incredible abs. The ivory white design also featured layered ruffles, a see-through skirt, and a low-slung, built-in belt, which was draped over her hips. Michelle, 38, penned: "What's coming is pretty special," with a series of zesty yellow emojis, indicating this could be a preview of her summer collection.

Musing on the design process with Very, Michelle previously said: "I love the creative freedom that comes with designing a collection. Finding ways to incorporate key trends but holding on to a timeless aesthetic is something I always aim for."

Michelle, the fashion icon

We haven't seen Michelle wearing something as daring as this in a very long time. After all, the actress has said that her fashion ethos is always comfort. "There's so much pressure on people to follow trends and wear clothes they don't feel particularly comfortable in just to either fit in or feel cool," she told Women's Health in 2024. "Just wear clothes that make you feel confident!"

Michelle loves comfortable yet stylish clothes

Speaking about her own wardrobe, the Manchester-born star likes to invest in capsule pieces that will stand the test of time. "A good pair of jeans that you can wear day to night and with trainers or heels," she remarked to the publication when asked about her wardrobe essentials. "Once I get a good pair of jeans, I'll probably have them for years, I can't throw them away. And you have to have a good coat or two. I'd say invest in a nice winter coat and a spring bomber jacket ready to go into those warmer months," she explained.

The actress has said a great pair of jeans is her style staple

Michelle's fashion icons

Just like the rest of us, Michelle follows various celebrities to offer her style inspiration. "I'm a really big fan of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as she always has a classic style or someone like Jessica Alba," she previously told HELLO!.

Michelle admires Jessica Alba's style

When it comes to royalty, Michelle loves the Duchess of Sussex's laid-back glam. "I LOVE how she dresses," Michelle exclusively told us in 2018. "She always looks good, and she puts her own stamp on outfits."