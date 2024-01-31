I styled my small flat to look like Michelle Keegan's mansion – and I'm converted

Michelle Keegan has always been "goals". Whether it's her stunning makeup looks, glamorous hairstyles or her fashion statements – she's always caught the eyes of the masses.

And so it made perfect sense when she teamed up with fashion brand Very to create her own range of clothing, but the actress has also branched into homeware.

For those who follow Michelle and her husband Mark Wright closely, they'll know that the famous couple bought a plot of land back in 2019 and built their dream home from scratch.

© Shutterstock Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

The result? A staggering mansion worth £3.5 million that most of us could only dream of.

Fans might be pleased to know that they can bring an element of Michelle's style and taste into their own abodes. So I thought I'd give it a go for myself…

How I styled my flat to look like Michelle Keegan's home...

Disclaimer alert: I (sadly) do not, it may or may not surprise you, live in a 15-bedroom mansion worth millions of pounds. I happen to reside in a humble one-bedroom flat.

Of course, I don't have a kitchen the size of a small restaurant, nor do I have a full-size swimming pool in my back garden. This, obviously, won't be a like-for-like comparison.

Michelle and Mark's home is incredible View post on Instagram

However, I refuse to let a lack of generous square footage prevent me from making my house feel like a cosy home that feels personal and unique to me. Adding touches of style needn't take up floor space, budget or months of renovation.

Michelle's collection on Very has loads of stunning pieces. I opted for the ones that felt the most 'Michelle' while still being ones I'd choose based on my own style and preference, and I love the sophisticated element they bring.

Looking at their home, it's clear the husband and wife have opted for neutral tones throughout. Upon first glance, I do have a bit more colour in my flat (splashes of green and rust orange is my go-to) but there are plenty of neutral elements, too. Browns and beige hues are certainly a favourite of mine.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan's home has neutral tones and plenty of foliage

The 'Tullio Natural Lamp' looks so gorgeous on my bedside table. The clear, glass lamps with the chord showing through them are all the rage right now and I love how it has this effect while also having a nice pattern, too.

To keep things quite minimal, a la Michelle, I placed it next to a simple frame and reed diffuser, much like the star has done in one corner of her home.

© Francesca Shillcock I love the minimalist feel the lamp brings to my room

It's also clear that foliage is a big thing in their home. Having house plants has been said to improve overall wellbeing and mental health and it's a great way of bringing nature indoors, particularly when, like myself and millions of others up and down the country, you don't have a huge garden or acres of land to enjoy on your doorstep.

MORE: 'I furnished my one bedroom flat for under £1k' - here's exactly how I did it

MORE: Can't find Costco's viral Anthropologie-lookalike floor mirror? I found these 6 options to shop instead

© Francesca Shillcock I love the tall vase from Michelle's collection

And so the tall 'Chiara Glass Vase' was so up my street. The bronze-tinted hue is so gorgeous and even a bit mid-century. I threw in some tall hyacinths for good measure. Obsessed.

The pièce de resistance, however, is the set of three cement candle holders. I must say, they look very chic indeed nestled by my window.

© Francesca Shillcock I'm in love with the cement candle holders from Michelle's Very collection

I am a bit of a candle obsessive. And I will use any excuse to make some look even prettier than they already do. These holders just elevated the whole design to a new level.

I had a bit of a play around and placed them first next to the lamp, before settling them on my windowsill next to the tall vase, and they complement each other beautifully.

Candles are also a big thing at Mark and Michelle's abode, and we love that they've got similar-looking ornaments on their coffee tables to the ones in the Very collection!

I'll have to keep dreaming when it comes to living in a house like Michelle's anytime soon, but I'll always have those dreamy candle holders.