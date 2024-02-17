Michelle Keegan is a vision in figure-flattering knitted co-ord

Michelle Keegan always nails it with her effortless sense of style, and the star looked as gorgeous as ever in a ribbed knitted co-ord on Friday.

Giving fans a sneak peek into her latest collection with fashion label Very, Michelle, modelled a grey knitted jumper with a scoop neck and lightly puffed sleeves, styled with a matching midi skirt with buttoned detailing and a waist tie.

© Instagram Michelle teamed the two-piece with a pair of knee-high boots

The Fool Me Once actress, 36, completed the look with a pair of knee-high boots and a selection of delicate gold jewellery. For her hair, Michelle opted for bouncy curls that perfectly framed her face, while her makeup looked flawless with a touch of pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a matte pink lip.

Posting the outfit on her Instagram Stories, the Very ambassador teased an upcoming clothing drop with the caption: "Cute co-ord. Coming soon @very."

Michelle has been collaborating with Very since 2017, and last month the star shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her recent photoshoots with the fashion brand. The video showed the former Coronation Street actress showcasing an array of stylish pieces, from slinky patterned co-ords to staple everyday dresses.

It's not just Michelle's Very outfits that have fans swooning. The Brassic star caused a stir earlier in the month when she showed off her toned figure in a YSL black halterneck jumpsuit for the Variety Children's Charity's 75th anniversary party at Nobu Hotel in London.

© fergusburnett.com Michelle looked sensational

Michelle's slinky catsuit featured gold hardware around the neck with a cut-out on the sternum, and the star paired the one-piece with an oversized blazer and black heels.

Diverting away from her usual bouncy waves, Michelle looked stunning with a sleek straight hairstyle, while her glam makeup perfectly tied the ensemble together with a bronzed base and soft pink eyeshadow.

© Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock for NTA Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan at the NTAs

Michelle's husband and former TOWIE star Mark Wright accompanied her to the event to celebrate as Michelle was handed the Silver Heart award.