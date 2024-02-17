Michelle Keegan is a vision in figure-flattering knitted co-ord

Michelle Keegan always nails it with her effortless sense of style, and the star looked as gorgeous as ever in a ribbed knitted co-ord on Friday.
Giving fans a sneak peek into her latest collection with fashion label Very, Michelle, modelled a grey knitted jumper with a scoop neck and lightly puffed sleeves, styled with a matching midi skirt with buttoned detailing and a waist tie.
The Fool Me Once actress, 36, completed the look with a pair of knee-high boots and a selection of delicate gold jewellery. For her hair, Michelle opted for bouncy curls that perfectly framed her face, while her makeup looked flawless with a touch of pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a matte pink lip.
Posting the outfit on her Instagram Stories, the Very ambassador teased an upcoming clothing drop with the caption: "Cute co-ord. Coming soon @very."
Michelle has been collaborating with Very since 2017, and last month the star shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her recent photoshoots with the fashion brand. The video showed the former Coronation Street actress showcasing an array of stylish pieces, from slinky patterned co-ords to staple everyday dresses.
It's not just Michelle's Very outfits that have fans swooning. The Brassic star caused a stir earlier in the month when she showed off her toned figure in a YSL black halterneck jumpsuit for the Variety Children's Charity's 75th anniversary party at Nobu Hotel in London.
Michelle's slinky catsuit featured gold hardware around the neck with a cut-out on the sternum, and the star paired the one-piece with an oversized blazer and black heels.
Diverting away from her usual bouncy waves, Michelle looked stunning with a sleek straight hairstyle, while her glam makeup perfectly tied the ensemble together with a bronzed base and soft pink eyeshadow.
Michelle's husband and former TOWIE star Mark Wright accompanied her to the event to celebrate as Michelle was handed the Silver Heart award.