Brit awards 2015: Kim Kardashian leads glamorous attendees

A host of stars gathered in London for the prestigious Brit awards on Wednesday night. But all eyes were on Kim Kardashian, who wowed in a typically racy sheer and cutout Julien Macdonald jumpsuit.



The reality TV star showcased the mesh bodysuit to perfection, showing off her famous curves as she left her hotel to head to the awards. She accessorised with matching lace-up sandals and a black satin ribbon choker.







CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY



Kim Kardashian







Kim left her hair in loose waves and stuck to her signature make-up look of nude lips and smokey eyes. The star had flown into the British capital to support her husband Kanye West, who was performing at the Brits.



Other famous faces to join Kim at the music awards were Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding and Taylor Swift.

VIEW GALLERY



Rita Ora





Fresh from her performance at the Oscars, Rita was stunning in a floor-sweeping gold jumpsuit complete with a plunging neckline and train.



Ellie, meanwhile, was pretty in a white summery sheer gown and peep-toe heels.



Pop princess Taylor, who had flown in from across the pond for the awards ceremony, wore a black gown with red sequin detailing and sheer cutouts.

VIEW GALLERY



Taylor Swift







Model Cara Delevingne made an appearance, showing off her signature tomboy style in satin black trousers, a red checked silk shirt and a bowler hat. She glammed up the ensemble with strappy sandals and smokey eyes.



Cara later changed into a blue lace dress to take to the stage to present Pharrell Williams with an award.



