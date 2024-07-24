Jennifer Lopez wears these gold flip flops everywhere & I agree they go with everything

Jennifer Lopez is known for rocking super glam sky high platform heels so when the Atlas star chooses a pair of flats, I pay attention.

And one thing I’ve noticed is that there’s a pair of gold flip flops that she’s been wearing non-stop since her European honeymoon with Ben Affleck back in 2022.

I’m always on the lookout for more practical celebrity style and these sandals are on my radar. JLo’s Tkees metallic flats that she’s worn on Instagram and TikTok (teaming them with a bikini and also with a dreamy floral dress you can still shop), have taken her from Paris to Capri and, most recently, The Hamptons.

© Instagram/TikTok JLo The gold sandals are a JLo summer staple

JLo has been showing the versatility of the comfy sandals for summer 2024, wearing them with white shorts and a striped polo top for a bike ride and also with a casual black jumpsuit and aviator shades. And I can’t lie, I’ve been influenced, I need a pair of my own.

Tkees Lily Metallics Sandals

I've already invested in some silver slides and now I'm ready to go for the gold with a pair of metallic thongs that I can wear with jeans and summer dresses when I'm in the city, and for my beach vacations. They'd even work as comfy evening sandals, too - so I'm convinced!

The Hustlers star’s are Tkees Lily Metallics - but gold flip flops are a perennial fashion staple, and you can find luxury and budget versions to shop right now.

Havaianas Women's Slim Flip Flop

Brazil-based Havaianas are a classic - the brand has been worn by Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins - and JLo happens to be a fan of the Slim style. While these have similar gold straps, the footbed is your standard rubber flip flop sole making them a great choice for your beach bag. And of course, the rubber sole puts these metallic thong sandals at a much lower price point.

Amazon Essentials Women's Thong Sandal

But if you're looking to emulate JLo on an even smaller budget, the Amazon Essentials line has a highly-rated version, with a padded memory foam insole and over 13,000 5-star reviews. This pair has a contrasting toffee-hued sole, giving it a bit more elegance than your average flip flop, a fool-proof choice for tailored linen trousers or summer skirts and dresses. Verified shoppers note that the fit runs small though so if you’re between sizes you’ll want to round up.

Tory Burch Classic Flip Flop

Ready to invest a bit more for a gold leather thong sandal? This Tory Burch style would surely get the JLo seal of approval, as it has the all-over gold tone like the Tkees style for a true luxury look. The chic flat has a cushioned leather footbed and metallic leather upper with a signature gold logo charm - very glam!

If you’d like to stick to Tkees though, I wouldn’t blame you - you’d be in very good company. JLo has been spotted in the past wearing the Tkees ‘Boyfriend’ style, a chunkier sandal that has a wider strap than Tkees' classic design, with extra cushioning on the footbed for comfort.

WATCH: JLo rocks her gold flip flops as she celebrates summer

Nicky Hilton Rothschild was spotted out and about in LA wearing the Gloss design and Alessandra Ambrosio’s Gemma sandal is truly supermodel-worthy.

Interestingly enough, Tkees’ fans also include Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and last, but certainly not least, Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, too.