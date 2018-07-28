Amanda Holden shares heartbreaking message as she mourns the loss of her grandmother Such sad news for Amanda and her family…

Amanda Holden took to Instagram on Friday night to share the sad news of the loss of her grandmother, Ethel. Posting a picture of the evening's lunar eclipse, she wrote across the image: "All the stars we steal from the night sky will never be enough… My darling Nanny has left us. She will live in our hearts forever." She also captioned the photograph: "#bloodmoon #myfamily #myworld #my #beloved #funny #stubborn #fiesty #nanny and a #greatgrandmother #bignana #Ethel #lovedhertothemoonandback."

Amanda's heartbreaking message on Instagram

Amanda's supportive fans were quick to send their condolences after hearing of her loss. "Its not goodbye, just [ta ta for now]. Sending you comfort at this sad time," one wrote, while another said: "It was only a couple of months ago that you posted a beautiful picture of you both...so sad but treasured memories."

MORE: Amanda Holden jets away on family holiday to Corsica

Loading the player...

In June, the Britain's Got Talent judge posted a sweet snap of herself and Ethel enjoying a gin and tonic, writing: "Happy #worldginday this is a flash back of #me and my #nan enjoying a @tarquinsgin in #cornwall in #April." Many were quick to notice how close the pair were, with one follower commenting, "The love she has in her eyes for you!"

At the time of sharing the news, Amanda was thought to still be on holiday in Corsica with her family – where she had been posting plenty of sunny photographs with her two daughters and husband Chris. Earlier on Friday, she shared an adorable rare shot of youngest daughter Hollie, who many fans said looks exactly like her mum. "Mini Amanda," one wrote, while another posted: "Gorg! She's a mini you!"

READ MORE: We seriously can't stop thinking about Amanda Holden's Marks and Spencer dress