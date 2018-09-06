Lorraine Kelly's denim dress would suit any body shape – and we need it A high street steal for the TV host

Lorraine Kelly looked dreamy on Thursday morning – wowing viewers with her choice of sleek attire on the Lorraine Show. The 58-year-old donned a denim fit and flare dress that was totally on trend, and what’s more, is the ideal frock to add to your autumn wardrobe. The midi design is known as the 'Angelica Dress' and costs £55 from the high street store. It is cut in an extremely flattering design – with floaty angel sleeves, a deep V-neckline and a girly waist tie that fastens at the back. The Scottish TV presenter added nude high heel shoes by Office – the same pair frequently worn by fellow ITV presenter Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

Lorraine looked dreamy in denim

When we first saw this design – it distinctively reminded us of the denim number that the Duchess of Sussex wore when she watched husband Prince Harry play in the Sentebale Polo Cup in July.

£55, Oasis

The 37-year-old's dress was by high end designer Carolina Herrera and was too, made in a flattering fit-and-flare design and had a nipped-in, belted-waist, with delicate capped sleeves. Part of Carolina's 2019 Resort Collection, it’s worth a whopping £2357 so if you want to get the look – Lorraine's high street version is much more purse-friendly!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard talks pregnancy on Lorraine

Speaking to the Daily Mail about her favourite shops, Lorraine said: "I like L.K.Bennett and Ted Baker, but also I can go into Topshop and maybe buy a top or a skirt, or a pair of trousers."

She also said that not every trend works for her – "I wouldn't buy the whole look because I'm not a fashion victim and I'm not 19, but you can have wee bits of something." Lorraine will always be a high street girl, remarking: "I genuinely think there's nothing like the British high street and we should support it."

