Lorraine Kelly looked fabulous on Tuesday morning as she appeared on the Lorraine show and we can't stop thinking about her sleek shirt dress which showed off her miniscule waist. Made in bright red with contrasting metallic gold buttons, the smart number is from high street store Phase Eight and costs £169. As part of the brand's current collection, the fancy number is described as military-inspired due to its textured button loops and metallic fastenings and would look equally as chic paired with high heels or even black high heel boots for an edgier display. The great news for us is the ensemble is currently available online in all sizes – but we are sure that will change after Lorraine has stepped out in it.

We love Lorraine's red shirt dress

It's no secret the TV star has had quite the transformation in recent years, and recently she revealed that her weight loss is all down to her love of Zumba – the famous dance-led, aerobic workout. Speaking to Woman & Home magazine last year, she explained: "When I started doing exercise, I didn’t have much of a waist. But I do now! I’ve got more of a waist at 57 than I had at 27!"

£169, Phase Eight

The Scottish star has just returned from a lengthy summer break and is excited to be back on her famous sofa: "I'm so looking forward to being back" she explained.

"A massive thank you to Christine and Rochelle who have been amazing. I've missed my top team on screen and behind the camera - and all the fun, the laughs and the shared experiences we are so lucky to enjoy."

Most of all, I’ve missed my amazing, loyal audience who are just incredible and make every single day special."

