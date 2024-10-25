Billie Piper is unrecognisable in wedding dress and siren red Hollywood hair

Billie Piper headed to the Bvlgari High Jewellery Gala at The National Gallery in London on Thursday evening amongst London's most stylish and we can't get over her stunning look.

The mother-of-three looked incredible as she posed for photographers at the glamorous bash, wearing what looked to be a bridal creation!

© Getty Billie Piper at the Bvlgari High Jewellery Gala at The National Gallery

The 42-year-old wowed in a white, full-length gown with a bandeau cut neckline and a bombastic, full skirt. It is definitely the kind of number that could be worn as a wedding dress, and we think the former wife of Lawrence Fox has never looked better. Billie added strappy sandals and a diamond choker into the mix.

© Getty Billie with Lady Kitty Spencer and Wallis Day

We adored her breathtaking auburn hair. Billie was a famous blonde in her youth, so it's amazing to see her sporting such rich, autumnal hues; it really suits her English Rose complexion.

The actress appeared to have had a bouncy blowdry and her cascading curls were in great, shiny condition, She added a slick of on-trend, plum lipstick, too.

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana, was also in attendance, wearing a Cinderella-esque gown in a pungent pink, with satin applique followers sewn all over the design. It also featured a corseted bodice, very like Billie's.

© Getty Lady Kitty Spencer stunned in a pink, Cinderella style gown

Earl Charles Spencer's daughter also wore some seriously spellbinding rocks, including dazzling diamond earrings, a bracelet, and a necklace. The pair posed in a snap together, alongside Batwoman star Wallis Day.

© Getty Billie wearing a dress by Jean Paul Gaultier in May

Billie often lights up the red carpet and back in May, she wore an unforgettable frock. Stepping out at the Vogue x Netflix BAFTA Television Awards Celebration at London’s Dovetale Restaurant, the former singer wore an iconic, nude-toned vintage Jean Paul Gaultier midi dress with intricate stitching detailing and a built-in underwire bra.

© Getty Bille's sense of style has always been chic

The star also opted for a dainty chain necklace and a pair of strappy pointed-toe sling-back pumps. To complete the look she swapped out her handbag for three long-stemmed blooming roses in a blush pink shade.

So pretty! We can't wait to see what she wears next.