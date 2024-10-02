12 Best dressed celebrities in October 2024: Zendaya, Jaden Smith, Cate Blanchett, more

September brought us Harry Styles with a 70s moustache in Paris, Amal Clooney wearing black velvet and Rihanna in an oversized teddy coat, what next?

As we officially enter spooky season, if there was ever a month to showcase style mastery, it's October. As London, New York, Paris and Milan crawl into post-fashion week hibernation, the start of autumn ushers in tonal hues and crisper weather, luxurious layering and rich colour palettes.

Halloween is always a major event in the celebrity sartorial calendar, with the Kardashians, Heidi Klum, and Hailey Bieber often reigning supreme in the spooky style department.

Discover the best dressed stars of October 2024 so far…

1/ 12 © Pascal Le Segretain Zendaya Zendaya was the definition of 'business on the top, party on the bottom' as she led a fleet of stars through the doors of Nicolas Ghesquière's Louis Vuitton runway show in Paris at the start of the month. The Challengers actress, stepping out alongside her stylist Law Roach, wore a sharply tailored black blazer with oversized lapels and a fluted red pocket square. Showcasing her playful side, Zendaya slipped into a satin puffball skirt and sleek fishnet tights.

2/ 12 © Pascal Le Segretain Jaden Smith When Jaden Smith's eclectic style collides with high fashion, a sartorial masterpiece is born. The rapper went shirtless to watch the Louis Vuitton runway show at Paris Fashion Week, layering with a leather jacket, slouchy low-slung trousers and classic penny loafers. His look was complete as Jaden carried the Louis Vuitton Triumphal Arch monogram trunk bag, priced at a cool $36,000. This unique collector's item is part of a series by Louis Vuitton that transforms famous landmarks into wearable art, turning heads for its intricate design and exclusivity.

3/ 12 © Pascal Le Segretain Cate Blanchett We can always rely on Cate Blanchett to school us in effortless dressing. Leading the glamour at the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear SS25 show, the Australian actress teamed boxy vinyl trousers with a crisp fringed jacket.

4/ 12 © Jacopo M. Raule Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Urban Nicole Kidman and her daughter Sunday Rose Urban enjoyed a mother-daughter night out in Paris at a Miu Miu dinner party. Nicole switched up her usual heightened elegance for a pleated midi skirt and relaxed cricket jumper. The Hollywood actress' daughter was fresh off the runway from making her catwalk debut, looking pretty and preppy in a cord mini skirt, polished loafers and a cropped sweater.

5/ 12 © Karwai Tang Simone Ashley Simone Ashley rarely puts a foot out of place in the style department, and her butter yellow column dress worn to the Glamour Women of The Year Awards was no exception. The Bridgerton actress complemented her glamorous aesthetic with a retro, bouncy blowdry.

6/ 12 © Karwai Tang Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson was a timeless beauty as she attended Glamour Women of The Year Awards at Raffles in London. The Baywatch actress wore a classic off-the-shoulder dress, letting her beachy blonde hair fall to her shoulders in natural waves.

7/ 12 © Joe Maher Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra showcased her penchant for power dressing as she attended the Prime Video Presents Trailblazers Showcase in a three-piece pantsuit. The actress, who is married to Nick Jonas, paired her tailored ensemble with delicate diamond accessories and silver hoop earrings, highlighting her natural beauty with a radiant makeup glow.

8/ 12 © Pascal Le Segretain Naomi Campbell When Naomi Campbell is enlisted with the task of leading the glamour, the supermodel rarely disappoints. As Chanel presented its new collection at Paris Fashion Week on 1 October, the British model looked sublime in a wool blazer and skirt. Switching up her usual waist-length locks, Naomi chose a suitably Parisian micro bob for her fashionable visit to the city of love.

9/ 12 © Pascal Le Segretain Margaret Qualley As Margaret Qualley's satirical body horror film The Substance hits theatres, the American actress is busy flitting between Fashion Week shows in Paris. Kicking off the month in style, the 29-year-old star slipped into a bouclé coord embellished with ruffled florals to grace the front row of Chanel's womenswear presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

10/ 12 © Pascal Le Segretain Laufey Icelandic singer Laufey, whose hit 'From The Start' has been the soundtrack of summer thanks to TikTok, looked pretty in pastels at the Chanel SS25 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.



11/ 12 © Neil Mockford Camila Cabello Camila Cabello served up pocket-sized preppy glamour on the streets of Paris as she attended Day Nine of Paris Fashion Week in the French capital. The Havana singer wore a Miu Miu ensemble, including a pleated mini skirt, oversized grey sweater and polished buckled loafers.