Cat Deeley is giving sexy siren in her red suit - and I've figured out her secret to making it look so wearable
I'm in love with Cat's red suit on This Morning

Carla Challis
Commerce Partnerships Editor
2 minutes ago
Cat Deeley's outfits have some magic way of making me reconsider wearing a look or a trend I'd never even considered. From her suede midi skirt to her yellow autumnal dress, Cat's superpower is to make us all want to break out of our fashion comfort zone and try an outfit that should be tricky - but she makes it wearable. 

Cat's outfit on Thursday's This Morning is a great case in point. The 47-year-old wore a red suit from the high street that is a welcome spark of colour during these drizzly autumn days, and I've figured out just how she's made something so bold and bright so wearable.

Cat Deeley wearing a red suit from Reiss on This Morning© Instagram
Cat Deeley's chic suit on Thursday's This Morning

It's all in the fit. Rather than be tempted to wear a tight-fitting or body skimming suit, Cat's sized up and is wearing the suit oversized. She's kept her accessories to a minimum, a great trick if you're wearing a bright colour, and layered the suit over a neutral, classic top. 

The suit, from Reiss, is a brilliant buy together or as separates. The double-breasted jacket, when oversized, would look chic with jeans for a night out or day at the office, or as a cover-up over your LBD for the party season. 

EXACT MATCH: Reiss Wool Blazer

Reiss red blazer

The suit trousers are a wide leg pant, and when paired with an oversized blazer, give off an air of laidback luxury. If you wanted to, you could easily wear the trousers with a plain grey crew knit or cardigan, add heels and oversized earrings and you've got a stylish party look that's a little different.

The wool blend suit retails for £278 for the blazer and £178 for the trousers, which come in petite, regular or tall sizing in sizes 4 - 14.

EXACT MATCH: Wide Leg Trousers

Reiss trousers

And since we love a bit of colour therapy here, I've looked into the meaning behind the colour red and the psychology of wearing the bold colour. Red is associated with energy, passion and vitality and is said to be the best colour to wear to beat fatigue and to boost your self-esteem. According to colour therapists, it's also the colour for grounding and strength.

Since Cat's outfit is on the pricier side of the high street, I've tracked down some more affordable options if you want to give the look a go. Head to Next for a very similar vibe, with its red double-breasted blazer and straight leg trousers. The pieces are also a wool blend, and I think the trousers are even more on-trend than Cat's, with their baggy yet fitted silhouette.

SHOP SIMILAR: Next Red Wool-Blend Suit

Next Red Wool-Blend Suit

Over at M&S, one of the new in season products is a more fitted red suit. The single breast blazer is more structured for a smarter look, with matching red trousers with a wide leg.

SHOP SIMILAR: M&S Red Suit

M&S red suit

If a red suit is a stretch for you, and too far out of your comfort zone, then start incorporating a touch of red to your wardrobe. Red Mary Janes are a big trend for autumn, and red cardigans with denim are always a look.

