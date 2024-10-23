Cat Deeley's twist on the classic leather trend is giving me major style inspiration - and I tracked hers down

Cat Deeley, you (and your stylist) are genius. Just when I thought I had perhaps tired of the leather trouser trend, you came through strong with the most on-trend take on the classic pant that is giving me nothing but inspiration for my winter wardrobe.

Cat's This Morning outfit on Tuesday was nothing short of brilliant. Eschewing the style of leather trouser we're used to seeing - tapered or skinny - she wore the coolest version that I've seen this side of 2024.

We loved Cat's leather trousers

Cat's trousers, from John Lewis, lean into the wide leg trouser and denim looks we've been seeing all year long with a high waist and unapologetically baggy leg. They're curved, reminding me of the barrel and horseshoe jeans that reigned through summer, and have a high shine, which I love for a point of difference.

They're faux leather, granted, but the shape and the shine give the illusion that they're a pricey, real leather material.

Speaking of the price, they are on the slightly more expensive end of the high street at £199 but I think they'd be a trouser that would last and transcend the seasons.

EXACT MATCH: John Lewis x A.W.A.K.E. MODE Curved Naplak Trouser £199 at John Lewis

Traditionally, I'd wear a leather trouser with a basic knit and again, Cat's twisted this to a knitted vest, from & Other Stories. It's a sexy knit, with peekaboo sides, but easy enough to wear for daytime with its high neck and muted neutral tone. You could even layer it over a shirt, be it denim or white.

I'd also be tempted to tuck the knit in, like the millennial I am, but again, leaving it out gives a more modern look to the outfit.

And it goes without saying that these stunning trousers would look equally as good with a simple tee as a lightweight cardigan or crew neck sweater. You could even wear them with a festive jumper come December, or a one-shouldered tee - think fancy T-shirt for evening, rather than a cami top or sequin number. It looks cooler.

As for what shoes to wear with these pants, anything goes; sneakers would work, as would heeled boots and a slim heel for evening.

SHOP SIMILAR: Mango Wide-Leg Leather Effect Trousers £49.99 at Mango

Lookalikes of Cat's trousers are few and far between, but you can get the same look with a super wide pair of leather trousers, like this leather effect pair from Mango. They've a matte finish, but have the same exaggerated hems as Cat's - these are perhaps a more wearable take on Cat's look, if you're not sure the XXL look of Cat's trousers are quite for you.

On Wednesday's show, Cat celebrated her 48th birthday in true style, wearing a stunning burgundy suit from Galvan London with an & Other Stories silk shirt in a coordinating deep red. The mum-of-two was surprised throughout the show with well wishes, including a special poem from Pay Ayres.