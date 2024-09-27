Michelle Keegan's £80 oversized grey coat is the must-see of the season - and it's selling FAST

Michelle Keegan has dropped so many Very collaborations at this point it's hard to keep up. The actress and style queen has just launched her new collection for the cosy season, and as usual there are so many pieces I don't want but need in my autumn wardrobe.

From figure-skimming midi dresses in trending khaki hues to tailored co-ords, she's outdone herself with this one, but number one on my shopping list is the chic oversized grey coat.

Michelle looks unreal in her latest Very collection

A true new season staple, the longline coat will elevate all of your outfits, and it's just £80! The trending piece is made from a luxe, warm wool blend and features wide notch lapels, two oversized patch pockets, front popper fastenings, and a self-tie belt you can wear loosely or use to cinch in your waist.

The coat is available in UK sizes 6-20, but it's selling fast so you'll need to act quickly.

Michelle Keegan X Very Premium Wool Blend Belted Relaxed Tab Cuff Coat £80 at Very

I love how Michelle has styled hers as part of tonal outfits, proving you can wear it with literally anything. Dress it up with an autumn-ready knitted dress and knee-high boots or off-duty with wide-leg trousers and trainers.

I've had a longline wool grey coat on my wishlist since I saw Molly-Mae Hague looking stunning in one on Instagram, and I have a feeling it's part of the first drop of her debut fashion brand, Maebe.

Molly-Mae stunned in her tonal grey outfit

Molly loves an all-grey look too, as she was also spotted at her launch wearing an oversized grey blazer and matching wide-leg trousers. The muted tone is often more flattering and a welcome change from black or navy pieces in the colder months.

I'll be emulating Molly with her mini skirt and white-tee outfit, adding trainers or loafers depending on the occasion.

On Thursday, Very shared an Instagram Reel with a preview of Michelle's whole collection, captioned: "We're here to make your Thursday a whole lot better! @michkeegan is back with her September collection! Think elevated autumn looks, day to night looks cosy knitwear and some GORGEOUS dresses."

I have to be honest, the khaki midi dress and trouser suit might also have found their way into my basket...

I