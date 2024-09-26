Cat Deeley has nailed the burgundy trend with her chic two-piece - it's giving me autumnal outfit inspiration

Cat Deeley clearly got the burgundy trend memo with her latest This Morning outfit. On Thursday's show, Cat's outfit inspired me to embrace the colour of the season - I'd expect nothing less from the queen of the screen.

Following on from her flirty burgundy mini dress on Monday's show, the 47-year-old once again wore the colour of the season with a chic tonal burgundy outfit - even her boots and belt were in 2024's hottest hue.

I absolutely loved the way she wore two separates, both from & Other Stories, to create a fluid look; the shirt, a silk fitted design, would be a brilliant buy to add a hint of burgundy to your wardrobe without going too full-on. The classic blouse can be worn with denim, smarted up with black trousers or skirts or layered under a pinafore dress.

Made from 100% organic silk, I could imagine this being in your wardrobe for years as its such a timeless shirt.

EXACT MATCH: & Other Stories Silk Shirt £125 at & Other Stories

It's on the pricier side over £100, and there are some great alternatives on the high street if you're looking for a budget version. Although not made from silk, New Look's satin-effect shirt is a much less spenny £23.99 and comes in burgundy too. New Look's shirt is made from a super soft satin, giving the silk-illusion and handily, can be machine washed, unlike silk.

LOOKALIKE: New Look Satin Shirt £23.99 at New Look

Cat's skirt, made from satin, is another failsafe addition to your wardrobe. While Cat's is in burgundy, try a black or navy hued version if you're worried you're embracing burgundy just a tad much. Cat's skirt, costing £67, has sold out, and finding a burgundy skirt is hard - the look is in high demand right now.

I tracked one down at Next, costing half the price of Cat's at £32 and has all the same markings as Cat's. The Next skirt comes in four colours, including burgundy red which is so similar to Cat's.

LOOKALIKE: Next Satin Midi Skirt £32 at Next

Available in sizes 6-20, what's great about the Next skirt is that it comes in three lengths too; petite, regular and tall. The petite and tall skirts are lower in stock in some sizes, but check the measurements on Next to see which might work best for your height.

I also found a similar skirt at Amazon, coming in at under £17 and available in an impressive 11 colours. The wine red is the closest match to Cat's, and the lower price means its less of an investment than the others, if you want to give Cat's look a go.

LOOKALIKE: Amazon Satin Midi Skirt £16.88 at Amazon

As for Cat's burgundy boots, they're a luxurious buy from LK Bennett, priced at £499. Knee-high in height, with a pointed toe and stiletto heel, their colour is described as 'Bordeaux' and are made from Italian suede. If your paycheck doesn't quite stretch to £499, ASOS stocks a knee high burgundy boot in leather, costing £55 and close enough to Cat's to give the look.

Her burgundy belt is what finishes the look off, and this Reiss belt with gold buckle is just the thing to complete your tonal look.

The takeaway from Cat's outfit? Nothing needs to be exact in colour; embrace the rich, warm tones of burgundy in its many guises, from oxblood to maroon, and mix and match them to your heart's content.