Frankie Bridge showcased a stunning nude dress at the Pride of Britain Awards 2018 The 29-year-old walked the red carpet alongside her hubby, Wayne Bridge

Frankie Bridge is fast becoming our favourite style icon and on Monday night, she further proved why. Taking to the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards 2018, the 29-year-old, mum-of-two looked simply stunning in her evening Netret Taciroglu dress and Office 'Hemlock' sandals, £62. The dress had a beautiful sweetheart neckline and was made from nude and black tulle. Adding a sexy element, it was also edged with dark lace and featured voluminous ruffles that cascaded to the ground. Her beauty look was left natural to let her statement dress really stand out. She wore her signature pixie crop, with bronzed skin, delicate smokey eyes and a peachy, nude lip.

The former singer walked the red carpet alongside her hubby, the retired footballer Wayne Bridge, and the couple looked every inch the A-listers in their nighttime attire. Wayne opted for an ultra dapper three-piece black-tie suit which complemented Frankie's look perfectly.

A total fashionista, Frankie has recently started a franchise on her Instagram called #FrankiesFaves, which showcases her (importantly) non-sponsored pick of the best high street clothes. Only this week she revealed her top 10 winter dresses from the likes of Zara, Warehouse, Topshop and Marks & Spencers and we've already bought quite a few of them online…

Shot weekly in her to-die-for walk in wardrobe, she showcases all sorts of styles and shapes and really does cater for a whole range of women. Another favourite edit was her recent winter wedding dresses which went down a treat with her fans. Often tricky to look glamorous while staying warm, Frankie selected a beautiful range that would be perfect for this season's nuptials. Fans were certainly grateful, commenting the likes of "want it all!" and "thank you for posting - I love #frankiesfaves".

We wonder if Frankie will soon get a clothing collaboration… we certainly hope so.