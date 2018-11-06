Pride of Britain presenter Carol Vorderman's curves look incredible in this Marks & Spencer dress *Adds to shopping list*

Carol Vorderman is a stunning lady and she as presenter of tonight's Pride of Britain awards she looked picture perfect. But as well as knowing how to dress up for a fancy awards show, she also knows how to spot a good bargain! The former Countdown presenter showcased her slim figure in a lilac midi dress from high street favourite Marks & Spencer recently when she stepped out in London, and of all of her looks it's one of our favourites.

The design featured flared sleeves and a tie-waist that emphasised her slim middle, and looked stylish teamed with a pair of nude Christian Louboutin heels. What's more, Carol's dress cost just £35 and is still in stock online in several sizes, although we can imagine it won’t stay that way for long! Carol was pictured walking around the capital following her presenting duties on Lorraine, where she was covering for host Lorraine Kelly over the half term holidays.

Carol Vorderman looked stylish on Thursday's Lorraine

During that week, Carol wore a number of stylish ensembles while presenting the popular ITV daytime show. On Wednesday she looked chic in a white T-shirt teamed with a cream pencil skirt featuring an elongated hem, and on Tuesday she wore another fitted midi dress, this time in a vibrant blue shade. On Monday meanwhile, the mum-of-two rocked a pink silk blouse and berry leather skirt combo, which were again teamed with her trust Christian Louboutins.

The TV personality in another fashionable dress on the ITV daytime show

Marks & Spencer is popular with all our favourite daytime TV stars. This Morning host Holly Willoughby was recently named as the brand's latest ambassador, and has since released two fashion edits of her favourite pieces from the store. Last month, her winter edit dropped, featuring an array of wardrobe staples including many pencil skirts, polo neck jumpers and checks – one of this season's most popular trends. Holly's first M&S edit was officially launched on 27 September.

Talking about her stylish new project, Holly said: "I have grown up with and have always loved M&S, so when they asked me to be a Brand Ambassador, of course I said yes! I have really enjoyed picking my must-haves for Autumn, for me, confidence and great fit are key when it comes to styles; I really hope I can inspire people to be brave and have a little bit more fun with their wardrobe."

