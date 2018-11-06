Love Holly Willoughby's Pride of Britain 2018 dress? Here's where you can buy her Jenny Packham princess dress The presenter opted for one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designer...

Does Holly Willoughby ever get it wrong? Certainly not when it comes to style. The 37-year-old stepped out at the Pride of Britain 2018 Awards in London and looked utterly stunning dressed in Jenny Packham. Channeling a princess, the presenter opted for the bejewelled gown which fitted her perfectly. She took to Instagram to say it was one of her "favourite nights of the year" and thanked her glam squad which consisted of stylist Angie Smith, her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill and her hairstylist Ciler Peksah. The TV host wore her hair in a relaxed style, her skin was warm and dewy and her makeup was all natural - letting the dress do the talking.

Holly all dressed up on the red carpet in the Lolabelle Jenny Packham dress from the 2019 bridal collection

The outfit definitely marked a change from her style last year which, in our humble opinion, totally stole the show. Dressed in a memorable lilac gown that was certainly fit for a princess, Holly led the stars and received praise from all corners of the net for the ultra feminine choice.

Holly Willoughby's outfit for the Pride of Britain 2017 Awards

This marks one of the last public events for Holly in London before she jets out to the Land Down Under to co-present I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! alongside Declan Donnelly. Now, as much as we totally love Ant (obviously) and will miss him dearly, we can't say we're not pretty excited to see a new outfit every weeknight while Holly's there.

We'll have all the wardrobe inspiration we need.