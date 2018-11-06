Catherine Zeta-Jones is cool in camo as she struts her stuff through the airport We are loving the Jennifer Lopez-esque look

Catherine Zeta-Jones jetted into LAX on Monday looking like the epitome of a Hollywood A-lister. Joined by her husband, 74-year-old Michael Douglas, the 49-year-old actress opted for a casual yet styled outfit. Looking cool but comfortable, she choose olive green silk trousers with a gold stripe down the leg and gold army-style heeled boots - very Jennifer Lopez-esque! On top, she wore a patterned slip with a killer camouflage jacket slung over the top. Accessories to die for, she also carried not one but two Hermes slate grey bags and of course, in true celebrity style, had a huge pair of square sunnies on and a summer-ready fedora. The whole look just had pure glamour written all over it.

A style icon for many years, Catherine dresses incredibly whether out and about during the day or on the red carpet. Her casual style is typically classic and tailored. She can often be seen in bretons, fitted blazers or pretty floral dresses and she's also partial to a panama hat. When it comes to her typical evening look, she's all about old-school glamour. Over the years she's worn some absolutely beautiful gowns that are typically fitted and feature some sort of intricate detailing whether that's diamantes, lace or sequins.

If you're looking to channel Catherine's camo look (who wouldn't?) the good news is there are loads of amazing jackets out there at the moment. We love this Whistle's version which is in the sale, down from £129 to £75.65, and still fully in stock. For those on a budget, Boohoo also have a large selection of camo coats, ranging from just £12. Will you rock the trend?