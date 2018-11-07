A bit of all white! Geri Horner channels Victoria Beckham in this new outfit Should we be calling her Posh Spice instead of Ginger Spice now?

Victoria Beckham might have said a big fat no to a reunion with the Spice Girls, but that doesn’t mean she has been forgotten about. Just ask Geri Horner who uncharacteristically dressed like the 44-year-old fashion designer on an outing with Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisolm in London on Tuesday.

Geri, also known as Ginger Spice, was snapped leaving the BBC Radio 2 studios with her fellow bandmates, and we got major Victoria Beckham vibes in her all-white look. The 46-year-old rocked a gorgeous belted white coat, a white polo neck and a pair of smart wide-leg, white trousers. She kept her hair and makeup look paired back, letting her 'posh' outfit do all the talking.

Fashion fans will know that Victoria Beckham loves an all-white look and has often been out and about wearing white trousers, white suits and white coats - it’s verging on her signature style. She even sent a model down the runway in an all-white look in her most recent catwalk show.

Geri has recruited Holly Willoughby’s stylist Angie Smith to style her on-duty looks and it appears the sparkly Union Jack dresses are over, and in its place is smart tailoring and sophisticated designer pieces. Back in 2011, Geri spoke about her love for Victoria Beckham on Good Morning Britain, saying: “If we were a family, we are like the parents, I’m mummy, she’s daddy. We are really strong the two of us together, I can talk to her about anything.”

She continued: “You know what I love about her? Even if she’s got a busy life, three children, a business, she always remembers to say good luck. She’s very supportive.”

