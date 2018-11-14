Marks & Spencer's checked dress of dreams is too fabulous to miss - just ask Lorraine Kelly A high street bargain for the chat show host

Lorraine Kelly lit up our screens on Wednesday morning as she presented the Lorraine show and we bet that die-hard fashion fans will recognise her dress straight away. The TV veteran's green and blue checked number is from Marks & Spencer and is part of Holly Willoughby's second edit with the brand. Priced at £69, its bright, bold and packs a powerful punch with the asymmetric hem and long sheer sleeves. Although it is almost sold out online, you can still grab it in store - but we wouldn't hang about if we were you - the range is proving incredibly popular with shoppers. Lorraine, 58, teamed her striking frock with a pair of coordinating navy blue stiletto high heels. Her makeup looked as flawless as ever - and she finished her look with vampy red nail polish.

Fans went wild over Lorraine's checked dress

This isn't the only dress from Holly's collection that has cause a bit of a stampede. Last month, the blonde bombshell shared a shot of her on set with M&S, and in it, she wore a brown, zebra-print shirt dress which retails at £55. That too, has sold out online and is the kind of design that would work for a party, but is also smart enough for the office. Speaking about the eye-catching design, Holly said: "This is a beautiful floaty dress. The detail around the waist is really flattering."

£69, Marks & Spencer

We have to say, Marks & Spencer has some seriously stylish gems right now.

In particular, the lilac coat that Holly rocked in the company's Christmas advert is at the top of our wish list. The £89, single-breasted design has a super-cosy, wool texture and has been a huge hit on Instagram.

Holly said of the popular buy: "Winter doesn’t mean you have to wear dark colours. This lilac coat is a piece that’ll make me feel uplifted and wonderful all through the season. It’s a bit of fun."

