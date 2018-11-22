Holly Willoughby rocks Topshop boots and a leather mini skirt on I'm a Celeb The blonde beauty stuns in another great outfit

Good golly Miss Holly! Holly Willoughby stunned viewers of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on Thursday evening with yet another super-stylish ensemble that was put together by her number one stylist Angie Smith. The 37-year-old wowed in yet another designer ensemble, which consisited of a blue and black lace top by Sandro, a black leather skirt by Maje and boots by Topshop. The fashionista wore her trademark blonde hair in a wavy style and her clear skin had a lovely sun-kissed glow to it, with neutral foundation, a flick of mascara and clear lip gloss. Holly, looked in great spirits as she co-presented the show with Declan Donnelly, which has been running for almost a week.

We are loving Holly's all black look

On Wednesday, the This Morning host dared to go with double denim - rocking a ba&sh denim shirt with a coordinating Madewell denim mini skirt. Once again, she topped off her jungle look with a pair of lace up boots - the highly sought-after Grenson Nanette's. The mother-of-three wore the black pair on the first night of I'm a Celeb and she clearly can't get enough of the style, doubling up in the terracotta-toned pair too.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's Marks & Spencer sequin party dress has NYE written all over it

Even though the Australian outback is known for the sweltering heat - a downpour can always occur. Luckily Holly was ready for action when the heavens opened - she had her stylish £1,890 Chloe parka on hand to stop her getting drenched. So chic - it's almost worth getting rained on!

READ: Look back on Holly Willoughby's wedding day – and see her gorgeous dress

If you fancy getting in on the bushtucker boots action but don't have a spare £300 - you need to head down to Marks & Spencer. The high street store has a great dupe of Holly's boots for a fraction of the price. The Lace-Up Ankle Hiker Boots have a cosy faux fur trim, and for £45, they are a total steal.