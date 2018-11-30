Jane Moore can't live without her £19.50 Marks & Spencer high heels and we need a pair What a bargain!

Jane Moore is a firm favourite here at HELLO!. We enjoy her straight-to-the point attitude and first-rate interview skills but lately, it's her fashion sense that we love the most. The blonde journalist is a lover of the high street and her favourite shops appear to be Zara, Dorothy Perkins and Marks & Spencer. On Thursday afternoon, the 56-year-old once again stunned viewers on the ITV show, wearing a mustard-coloured, crew neck sweater from John Lewis, Zara capri pants and a pair of classic high heel shoes from Marks & Spencer that are a total bargain. Made in a navy blue, suedette material they set her back just £19.50 and are so chic! Best of all, they are currently online in all sizes, which is music to our ears.

Jane stunned on Loose Women in a classic outfit

Earlier in November, Jane championed Marks & Spencer yet again, rocking a £35 shirt that LW viewers loved. The sleek separate had clean lines and was made with a button-up front and tailored cuffs.

£19.50 Marks & Spencer

She teamed it with a checked turquoise pencil skirt which had a belt and buckle detail in matching fabric. The heritage style number was from Zara and cost her £49.99. Fans loved the look and took to her Instagram page to leave numerous positive comments. One follower wrote: "You've subconsciously become my style icon! So many of your recent outfits are on my wish list!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Loose Women stylists reveal their secrets

The Loose Women star never has a hair out of place either. Back in June, she shocked viewers with a hair transformation, proving she has quite directional taste.

MORE: The £35 Marks & Spencer dress that Carol Vorderman and Jane Moore can't get enough of

Sharing a picture of her in the hairdressers chair, she said: "Let's face it. It's long…overdue. Haircut @charlesworthingtonsalons." In the snapshot, Jane's fringe covered her eyes - and we rather liked it - very Claudia Winkleman. Fans didn't want her to change her look too much though - one follower warned her: "Not too short now!"

READ: Jane Moore's stunning Marks & Spencer dress for Loose Women appearance is just £35