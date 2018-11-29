Andrea McLean just re-wore her favourite Marks & Spencer dress and you can still buy it Thrifty fashion for the Loose Women star...

Loose Women's Andrea McLean just loves a splash of colour when it comes to her wardrobe! Whenever she appears on the daily show - we always look forward to seeing what technicolour number she will rock next. But on Wednesday, the brunette beauty proved she is just like the rest of us - and repeats some of her favourite frocks.The mother-of-two headed to a glitzy lunch event at Champney's - in aid of the Pink Ribbon Foundation. The TV presenter decided to brighten up the dreary weather in a yellow number she had already worn on the show. The getup is from Marks & Spencer and is a midi-length design that has an incredibly silky feel, with a light animal print embossed over it. We particularly love the feminine, pussy-bow neck tie and the lightly flared shape. The dress is part of the M&S Collection range and priced at £69. Although it has been on the shop floor for a while - it is still available online in all sizes should you wish to add it to your wardrobe.

Andrea shared a picture on Instagram of her yellow M&S dress

When the 49-year-old first wore the design, she credited blogger Kat of Does My Bum Look 40 blog for inspiring her look and of course, her stylists Mothers Shoppers. Nothing like some girl love when it comes to #fashioninspo eh?

£69, Marks & Spencer

If you haven't heard of Mothers Shoppers - they are the stylish duo that are behind pretty much all of your favourite ITV stars on-screen outfits.

WATCH: The Loose Women stylists reveal their secrets

Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen spoke to HELLO! about the looks they envisage for the Loose Women ladies.

They explained: "In TV, colour works really well and it makes it easier for the director to pick out individual women if they have one block colour. Now our set has changed and it's more colourful, print works really well depending on which seat the woman is sitting in and what is behind them," they said.

