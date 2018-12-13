Victoria Beckham just made cow print look stylish - and we are blown away What a fashionista!

We've always known that Victoria Beckham has the ability to pull off any fashion trend - and now it's been officially confirmed because she just wore cow print! And what's more, she actually made it look like the most stylish thing ever. Yes, really. The 44-year-old shared her latest look on her Instagram stories - which was a big hit with her 23.6 million followers. Her look consisted of a white shirt and matching asymmetrical skirt which was emblazoned with digitally printed cowhide. No bargain cowgirl vibes here though - the gorgeous set will set you back £635 for the shirt and £875 for the midi skirt.The mother-of-four added red leather boots and wore her famous mane pulled back as she filmed herself walking around her flagship Dover Street store.

Victoria channels her inner cowgirl!

It's been a busy week for VB. On Monday evening she hit the 2018 Fashion Awards and turned heads on the red carpet with her son Brooklyn and husband David in tow.

The Spice girl-turned fashion CEO wore an incredible full-length black cami evening frock which is priced at £1,795 on her site. Sharing a snap on Instagram, she wrote: "So happy to be at the #FashionAwards tonight with @DavidBeckham in his first year as Ambassador President and proud to have been nominated in the category of British Womenswear Designer of the Year in my brand's tenth year. Wearing my wrap front evening #VBSS19 dress."

The mother-of-four revealed that it was her "favourite" getup from her entire collection and we can see why - it's classic and cut in a timeless shape. Fans were also excited to discover that the designer actually had trousers on underneath her number - not that you could tell! And who can blame her? It's freezing out there right now!

