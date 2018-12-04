Lorraine Kelly's bright blue shirt dress is exactly what every woman's wardrobe needs We love this high street gem

Lorraine Kelly looked absolutely blue-ti-ful on Tuesday morning as she stepped out in a stunning new frock from high street store Mango. Made in a flowy fabric, it boasted a gorgeous snakeskin embossed print and we loved the chic tailored collar. Made with long-sleeves and buttoned cuffs, it's the kind of dress that any woman - no-matter what body shape - would be able to pull off due to its classic, flattering cut. Priced at £69.99 it's currently available online in all sizes but don't delay, it's selling out super fast. The 58-year-old teamed her eye-catching number with a pair of blue satin high heel shoes by Kurt Geiger.

If this fancy design looks familiar - that's because you may have seen it before. In October, Fearne Cotton appeared on Celebrity Juice with Keith Lemon and Holly Willoughby and totally dazzled in the same shirt dress from the Spanish store - except she had the red version. Well, they do say that great minds think alike after all!

Speaking to HELLO!, Lorraine explained that as she has got older, she is even more confident when it comes to her wardrobe and sense of style. Encouraging her viewers to embrace trends in their own way, she said: "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that."

The mother-of-one also told us who her best-dressed royal is. "Oh I think Duchess Meghan looks amazing! I think she's got it right - it’s a very difficult little tightrope to walk, but I think she’s still got her own style. I love what she wore on Suits; the clothes were amazing. I know there’s rules if you're a royal I guess, but I think she looks absolutely stunning, really beautiful, so elegant and still fashionable; there's a sense of chic there."

