Lorraine Kelly's plaid dress is a Next bargain that's selling out FAST Check out this high street gem!

It's a new week which means an all-new outfit for Lorraine Kelly! The 59-year-old TV veteran looked incredible on Monday morning in a navy blue and green check dress which is from high street store Next and priced at an affordable £40. The super flattering and feminine number is made in a sheer fabric that comes with a cami slip dress underneath. We love the plaid print in the bold forest green shade and the cinched-in waist accentuates the frame perfectly. With its long sleeves with elasticated cuffs, it's a great number to quickly pull on that will instantly give you that dressed-up look with minimal effort. It's available online now - but is already sold out in a few sizes, so catch it while you can!

We loved Lorraine's check dress

This isn't the first time the 58-year-old has rocked checks. Last month, the mother-of-two stepped out in a green and blue checked number from Marks & Spencer which was part of Holly Willoughby's second edit with the brand.

£40, Next

Priced at £69, it packed a powerful punch with the asymmetric hem and striking cut. The dress was one of the range's most-talked about numbers - selling out both online and in store. As always, the TV host was on-point with her accessories, teaming her striking frock with a pair of coordinating navy blue stiletto high heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine talks Mother's Day

Mother-of-one Lorraine's on-screen wardrobe is packed to the brim with high street hits. On Tuesday, LK turned heads in a blue shirt dress from Spanish high street favourite Mango.

Made in a flowy fabric, it boasted a gorgeous snakeskin embossed print and we particularly loved the chic tailored collar. What's more, the chic design would flatter any woman, no matter what body shape. Priced at £69.99 it's currently available online in all sizes and could be worn throughout the seasons, so it's a great classic purchase.

