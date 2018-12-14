Lorraine Kelly has a Jessica Rabbit moment in the most stunning sequin red dress A red hot bargain for Lorraine...

Lorraine Kelly looked stunning on Thursday evening as she lit up the red carpet at the Military Awards in London. We loved the 59-year-old's stunning, off-the shoulder dress, which was covered in uber-glam red sequins! Totally festive right? Priced at £70, it's from online store Very and is currently available on the website in all sizes. If you are in the running for a party dress for the Yuletide season - this has got to be up there! The ITV veteran added black pointed high heels shoes and went for simple jewellery. We couldn't help but think of Jessica Rabbit when we saw Lorraine rocking the look - its very film-star esque!

Wow! Lorraine looked stunning in her Jessica Rabbit style dress

The mother-of-one enjoys wearing colour and never fails to make a statement whether its on her daily show or at an evening event. Speaking to The Express, the Scottish star explained there is reasoning behind her the many shades in her wardrobe." I love strong colours - blue, green, red, yellow and tangerine, and not just because that’s the colour of my football team Dundee United! Strong, bright colours make you feel better about yourself and women look better for wearing them as they get older."

In fact, the ITV favorites also remarked that as she has got older - she is far more confident than when she was younger. "Turning 50, I lost a bit of weight and started to become more interested in fashion. It coincided with the high street waking up to the fact that real women with curves look better in clothes that flatter their shape. I started wearing more pencil skirts, crisp shirts and fitted dresses with nipped in waists."

Lorraine added: "I've never felt better about myself and I think it’s partly because I’ve become kinder to myself as I’ve got older. I have a scar on my leg because of a riding accident, cellulite and a belly. But that’s OK – it happens when you get older. I know what suits me and I absolutely make the most of it."

