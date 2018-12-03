Lorraine Kelly just wore the most stylish Christmas jumper ever - and you can buy it at John Lewis One for your Christmas list...

Just when we thought Lorraine Kelly couldn't get any more chic - she does it again - making us want to know exactly where we can buy her on-screen outfit! On Monday, the mother-of-one wowed viewers on the Lorraine show in a sparkly black knitted jumper - that had a large bow on the side. The close-fitting design although made in black, could easily double up as a Christmas jumper with all that sparkle. It's from luxury high street brand Ted Baker, priced at £109 and is available at John Lewis. The Lizziia jumper has a stretchy fit and a lovely metallic texture that just screams Christmas. The oversized bow detail means you don't even need to bother with jewellery. Keeping in with the festive theme, Lorraine, 58, made sure her nails were painted the brightest santa red she could find.

Monday's look was a completely different ensemble to the pastel outfit she wore last week. On Thursday, the ITV favourite teamed a light blue, crew-neck sweater with a coordinating pastel blue and yellow checked pencil skirt that was just perfect to rock at the office.

The modern-looking midi skirt was cut in a flattering wrap shape which comes in at the waist and best of all, was priced at an affordable £48 from Topshop. Lorraine also kept in with her colour scheme - rocking a pair of light blue heels with a large bow on the front - which were a past-season buy from Marks & Spencer.

Back in September, Lorraine spoke to HELLO! at the launch of Blockbuster's new pop-up shop and told us about the fashion trend she always stays away from. "Anything super short I couldn't do it! In 2015, I had to get rid of my mini-kilt which was a shame." So miniskirts and shorts are out for Ms. Kelly then?

