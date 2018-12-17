This Marks & Spencer pink faux fur coat is SO glam - just ask Fearne Cotton M&S have done it again!

Fearne Cotton showcased her kooky but oh-so-cool look on Monday morning as she was snapped leaving the Radio 2 studio. The mum-of-two stepped out in a stunning pink faux fur jacket by Marks & Spencer which is one of the store's most popular pieces this season - and it's easy to see why. Priced at £79, it's made in an eye-catching fuschia pink and is cut on the oversize - giving it a contemporary look, while the single-breasted hook and eye fastening secures it elegantly around you. Fearne, 37, teamed it with a woolen jumper and simple jeans and boots, letting her statement coat do all the talking. The bouji design is still available online now should you wish to turn heads this Christmas.

Fearne looked stunning her pink fur coat

The Celebrity Juice star isn't the only celebrity obsessed with this coat - former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge wore the same design last month.

Frankie Bridge wore the same design last month

The wife of Wayne Bridge shared a smouldering up-close shot of her wearing the coat and fans went mad for the hot pink shade. "This coat!" one follower wrote. Another added: "Oh wow! Look how gorgeously cosy you look!"

£79, Marks & Spencer

The wife of Jesse Wood appeared on the radio show to talk about her new book, Quiet and even found time to post a selfie of her and the baking legend Mary Berry who was also a guest.

"Have yourself a Mary Berry Christmas," she captioned the pic. "The most festive fun on today’s @bbcradio2 breakfast show talking about my new book #Quiet."

Speaking about her new addition - the author said: "This book is about taming the bad inner voice - the one that has the power to overthrow gut instinct and talk us out of new adventures. We are all brimming with inner wisdom, yet we allow negative thoughts to confuse us. We forget how capable and strong we can be. There is confidence there even if it's hidden; there is courage, beauty, wisdom and belief - we just need some quiet to notice it."

