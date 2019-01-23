Claudia Winkleman's sparkly NTAs jumpsuit is a high street buy - and it's on sale! Hands up who wants this…

The lovely Claudia Winkleman totally pulled it out of the bag at the 2019 NTAs with a killer outfit on the red carpet. The quirky host – who was celebrating Strictly's win in the Best Talent Show category – stunned in an amazing silver sequinned jumpsuit, as she posed alongside co-host Tess Daly. We were certain the star's dazzling outfit must have been super pricey designer, but not so. Yay for Claudia, who stepped out in a number by high street favourite French Connection. We absolutely loved the glam outfit, which perfectly complemented Tess's cool white jumpsuit and is something we can actually buy.

Claudia's sparkly all-in-one is the French Connection Banni Fringe Embellished Jumpsuit, with a draped cut, thin shoulder straps and wide cropped legs. The detailing features medallion sequins and delicate fringing. The best bit, however, is the price. Hurrah, it's in the sale – down to £110 form £220. It's one of those pieces you'll throw on again and again. When we looked, the jumpsuit was still available to buy in all sizes from extra small to large. Get yours while you can as these items fly off the shelves after a celeb has worn them.

Claudia teamed the jumpsuit with a black blazer, matching clutch and some nude closed-toe heels. The star wore her hair in her trademark down style with her fringe falling over her eyes to achieve a sultry look.

Tess posted on Instagram: "WE WON! Whoop! THANK YOU SO MUCH to everyone who voted for@bbcstrictly such a great night celebrating with our brilliant team." Their fans were just as excited, with several commenting on their outfits. "Gorgeous dresses," wrote one follower.

