Was Stacey Solomon inspired by Holly Willoughby with her latest Loose Women outfit? Either way, we love it

Stacey Solomon added a casual twist to Friday's Loose Women outfit, styling her cutesy polka-dot midi dress with a pair of crisp white cowboy boots. And, while the look was very firmly Stacey's classic girly style, we couldn't help but notice a few Holly Willoughby vibes - especially with those chunky boots! Jungle throwback, anyone? Floaty dresses teamed with structured, outdoorsy footwear were certainly one of Holly's go-tos during her I'm A Celebrity days. Perhaps Stacey has been following her #HWStyle posts…

Stacey looking gorgeous with the Loose Women crew

... but actually, she's been rocking these babies since back in November, so watch out, Holly! Stacey's sky blue dotty dress is just as gorgeous as her statement boots, which are from Office and cost £110. Made from croc-effect patent white leather, they certainly have a higher price tag than some of her favourite bargain buys - but since cowboy boots are set to be huge throughout summer, too, we reckon they're worth the splurge.

Her latest outfit is quite the contrast to her National Television Awards look from Tuesday, which saw her join her fellow Loose Women panellists in wearing matching structured tuxedos for the red carpet. A source told HELLO! that the outfits were chosen to champion female empowerment, and make a stand against female celebrities feeling like they have to bare their skin in order to make the pages of newspapers and magazines, while men wear a simple suit.

On the NTAs red carpet

Stacey chose a gorgeous fitted two-piece by Reiss for her outfit, teaming it with a crisp tie-neck shirt from Boden. As ever, she and her co-stars were dressed by their stylists Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen for the event, looking even more striking as they stood together in their power suits. Stacey even went all out with new hair extensions for the awards 'do, though she was back to her shoulder-length locks the next day. Such a style chameleon, eh?

