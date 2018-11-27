Stacey Solomon's ENTIRE outfit cost her £29 from the supermarket Supermarket style!

We know that Loose Women favourite Stacey Solomon loves a bargain when it comes to her wardrobe - after all, she is the face of Primark! But the mother-of-two recently sent her fans wild when she wore a totally chic outfit on the lunchtime show - and it cost her an unbelievable £29 from Morrisons. That's right - Morrisons! Stepping out in a gorgeous mustard-toned, crew-neck jumper and funky checked mini skirt, the retro ensemble could easily have come from Topshop or Zara. But no - the knit cost her just £15 and the skirt, £14, from the popular supermarket's clothing brand Nutmeg. What a bargain! And what's more, ever since the girlfriend of Joe Swash wore the cut-price ensemble, it's been selling out all in stores all over the country. That is what you call supermarket sweep right?

Stacey looked incredible in top-to-toe Morrisons

Nutmeg started off as a children's wear label when it was introduced in 2013. Since then the business has grown so much, that a women’s collection launched last year and offers high quality essentials and statement pieces. The range is available in over 200 Morrisons supermarkets so it's readily available and easy to get hold of.

We have to say, Stacey's latest outfit looks pretty amazing with her new hair do'. Earlier this month the former X factor contestant swapped her long blonde hair for a funky, chocolate brown, mid-length bob.

Debuting her new look on Loose Women, fans were quick to respond to her change of appearance on social media.

One viewer wrote: "Love @staceysolomon's new hair! Looks very youthful," while another said: "@StaceySolomon was surprised seeing you with dark hair, almost didn't recognise you! But love it thought. You suit both light and dark hair." A third added: "@StaceySolomon is looking gorgeous on @loosewomen today! I am loving the dark hair!!"

