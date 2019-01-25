Loose Women's Jane Moore is so incredibly on trend in her silky Zara slip skirt *runs to nearest store*

Jane Moore has proven zebra really is the new leopard with her latest Loose Women look - we love her head-to-toe Zara outfit from Thursday's show. The host teamed a fitted turtle neck jumper with the animal-print satin midi skirt, adding a formal touch with black heels, but we reckon this would be the perfect off-duty combo too - teamed with a pair of trainers or flats. Jane shared her outfit with her followers on Instagram, as ever, sharing a cute Boomerang video of her stepping onto the iconic Loose Women stairs. "You put your left foot in, left foot out… @loosewomen skirt and top both by @zara," she wrote.

Sadly, we can't track down the presenter's slim-fitting sweater, in a gorgeous plum colour, and her rich red zebra skirt - it's most likely new-in, and not on the shelves yet. Sob. But since Jane is nailing this season's biggest trend in the silky slip silhouette, there's plenty of other options on the high street - including Topshop's cult £29 versions and this pretty pink number from ASOS.

Jane's fans sent plenty of compliments her way after she posted her newest outfit, of course, with one commenting: "You always look fabulous," and another adding: "Loved the show and your outfit is gorgeous, suits you." We concur.

The 56-year-old never fails to impress us with her LW looks. Earlier this week, she went for a major statement in a striking cobalt blue outfit, teaming a pair of Marks & Spencer cigarette trousers with a £49 pussy-bow blouse in the same hue from & Other Stories. The colour-block look could have easily been mistaken for a jumpsuit - nifty!