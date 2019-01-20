Holly Willoughby's stunning Jenny Packham gown is the LBD we all need It's another winner for us, too

Holly Willoughby has been impressing us throughout the latest series of Dancing On Ice with her gorgeous outfit choices (bravo, Angie Smith), and Sunday evening's get-up was no exception. The host looked stunning as ever in a Jenny Packham black evening gown, accessorising with Boodles jewellery and shoes by Gina. Sharing the look in her weekly Instagram outfit post, Holly wrote: "Show 3 on @dancingonice and its Musicals week! ... super glam costumes and incredible performances... what a treat see you at 6pm @itv tonight’s #hwstyle." As usual, her fans were quick to share their compliments on the post, with one writing: "Iconically beautiful!" Nailed it, Holly!

To compliment her look, Holly styled her hair in waves, and as ever, kept her shoulder-length hair soft and loose. Holly has spoken to HELLO! previously about how much she loves her loyal styling squad, saying: "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say. Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confidence to be a bit braver with stuff."

MORE: These are all of Holly Willoughby's most stunning Dancing On Ice gowns - from 2006 to today

Loading the player...

The presenter’s Dancing on Ice looks are very different to her work day uniform on This Morning, where she’s often in high-waisted trousers, midi skirts and sweet pinafore dresses. For DOI she tends to go down the ultra-glam route, with full-length tulle dresses and plenty of sequins.

MORE: Holly Willoughby’s hot pink Dancing On Ice dress had the Internet in a frenzy

As for her style inspiration, it often comes from her star guests on This Morning. She once told us: "Often when someone comes into the studio, I think 'Oh my god, I want to be like that person', like Joanna Lumley for example or a power house woman like Cate Blanchett. Everything about her is beautiful, from her clothes to her hair. There's an inner strength with someone like that."