The internet has gone wild for Holly Willoughby's sparkly Dancing On Ice dress (and her on-trend hair slides) Another winning look!

Sunday evening only means one thing these days… Holly Willoughby style-spotting! The Dancing On Ice host, who was celebrating her birthday on the night, looked gorgeous once again for the weekly show, choosing a a celestial Jenny Packham number to present from the rink-side – styled as ever by her wardrobe guru Angie Smith. Holly accessorised the look with simple jewellery and gorgeous, glowing makeup – and rocked her brand-new haircut in a tousled style, clipped back with some gorgeous hair slides by Tilly Thomas Lux. Obsessed.

Holly's sparkling gown. Image: Rex

The latest look comes after Holly's stunning Fairytale week outfit, which was surely a tough act to follow. Her blush pink gown was from The Wedding Club, and featured plenty of flowing tulle with floral details, pretty cap sleeves and a flattering sweetheart neckline. We bet the presenter is loving changing it up every week!

As ever, Holly thanked her loyal glam squad on Instagram, which is headed up by Angie – as well as hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neil. She has previously told HELLO! how much she relies on them. "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say," she said. "Angie has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

Holly’s Dancing on Ice looks are very different to her working-day uniform on This Morning, where she’s often in high-waisted trousers, midi skirts and pretty tea dresses. For DOI it's all about the glamorous floor length dresses, and we've even seen her go for something a little sexier. Remember that Jenny Packham number?

Holly's recent Fairytale dress

The star has also revealed previously that most of her style icons are those she has met while working on the ITV daytime show. "Often when someone comes into the studio, I think 'Oh my god, I want to be like that person', like Joanna Lumley for example or a power house woman like Cate Blanchett," Holly once told HELLO!.