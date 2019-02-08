﻿
Holly Willoughby just wore the puffer jacket you always wanted

How cosy does the This Morning star look?

Laura Sutcliffe
We've lost count at the amount of fabulous coats that Holly Willoughby has. From her blush pink, teddy bear jacket from Marks & Spencer to her royal blue coat of dreams - HW has them all. However we've spied the glamorous ITV star wearing the most fabulous black puffer jacket and wow - it's a keeper. We've tracked it down and it's from Lululemon. The 'Cloudscape Long Jacket' will set you back £250, and whilst it was sold out for a while, it is now back in stock. It looks super cosy and cloud-like, made with silky-soft, water-resistant fabric and insulated with 600-fill-power goose-down. If Holly's jacket is out of your price range don't worry - we have found some great cheaper alternatives so you can get the look for less.

Holly looked super cosy in her pufer jacket

Last week, the The 38-year-old looked gorgeous in her red Whistles dress which she teamed with a stunning red tartan coat from high street store Hobbs.

Priced at £279, the heritage print coat had an oversized check with large, branded buttons and cute flap pockets. The tailored shape could work well with swanky dresses or with a pair of casual jeans for a trip to the pub. 

And of course, who can forget the purple coat of dreams that the mother-of-three put on the map at Christmas? The bright purple tailored dress coat from Marks & Spencer was priced at £89, and was a sellout piece from the M&S Collection range.

This Morning star Holly was papped in the coat, during the filming of the M&S Christmas TV advert. And it wasn't just Holly that loved the eye-catching piece either, blogger Erica Davis stepped out in it first, featuring it on her aspirational feed. The influencer paired it with a jumper in the same hue and Instagram went wild. After that, Vogue Williams got in on the action too. Talk about star power, eh?

